Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Greater Western Sydney star Toby Greene, despondent after the grand final.
Greater Western Sydney star Toby Greene, despondent after the grand final.
AFL

AFL star’s father jailed over cop headbutt

29th Nov 2019 4:27 PM

THE estranged father of GWS footballer Toby Greene has been sentenced to nine months behind bars for headbutting a policewoman at the AFL grand final.

Michael Greene, 60, was sentenced in Ringwood Magistrates Court on Friday for headbutting Constable Rachel Miller after watching Greater Western Sydney go down to Richmond on September 28.

Const Miller was in court as magistrate David Starvaggi handed down the sentence.

The incident occurred on AFL grand final day after police were called following reports of a drunken man in the bathrooms of the MCG just after 5pm.

Constable Rachel Miller leaves the Magistrates Court in Ringwood.
Constable Rachel Miller leaves the Magistrates Court in Ringwood.

 

Greene was charged with intentionally causing injury, resisting police and assaulting police.

More Stories

Show More
afl greater western sydney giants gws headbutt michael greene toby greene
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CommBank branches get behind local organisations

        premium_icon CommBank branches get behind local organisations

        News The donations are part of a national pledge to help communities make a difference locally.

        50 PROPERTIES: Open homes this weekend

        premium_icon 50 PROPERTIES: Open homes this weekend

        News IN THE market? 50 properties will open their doors this weekend.

        UPDATE: Two in hospital after vehicle rollover on major hwy

        premium_icon UPDATE: Two in hospital after vehicle rollover on major hwy

        News TWO MEN suspected of drink-driving were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle...

        Special day ‘saved’ by generosity

        premium_icon Special day ‘saved’ by generosity

        News A last-minute cancellation left graduates with no way to get to their formal. Some...