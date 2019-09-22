AFL star’s amazing gesture goes viral

GWS pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent AFL history when they toppled Collingwood in front of a raucous MCG on Saturday.

The win puts the Giants through to their first ever Grand Final and sets up a tantalising clash against Richmond.

But long before the first bounce on the hallowed MCG turf, one Giants star had already delivered a piece of true brilliance.

Giants forward Jeremy Cameron showed off his humanitarian side with Mikey Nicholson sharing the moment on social media after a friend of his had lost his wallet, only for Cameron to come to the rescue … with an added touch.

"So last night I lost my wallet and Jeremy Cameron from GWS found it, tracked me down and put $50 in it," the original Facebook user wrote.

"Hey brother, I found your wallet while having a kick with the boys this morning, before we beat the Pies," the note read (also predicting the result of the game correctly, by the way).

"Hope it gets back to you! P.S. I've put $50 bucks in it so you can purchase a GWS beanie and scarf. Cheers mate."

The incredible gesture from Cameron in finding and returning a person's wallet, quickly whipped went viral with many jumping on board the Giants bandwagon and heaping praise on the 2019 Coleman Medal winner.

Cameron won over several fans on Saturday.

Karma was clearly on the Giants' side after as they emerged victorious from one of the greatest preliminary finals of all time.

Cameron played a key role in securing the win by slotting three goals, kicking the Giants' last in the early going of the fourth term.

The underdog Giants handled the wet conditions to lead by a game-high 33 points early in Saturday's final term, but had to withstand a stirring late challenge from the Pies, who kicked the last four goals of the match only to fall agonisingly short - 8.8(56) to 7.10 (52).

It sets up a premiership decider against Richmond with the gutsy display in front of 77,828 fans, the vast majority of whom wore black and white and left the MCG broken-hearted at the pointy end of the season for the second year running.

If the Magpies had managed to fall over the line, it would have been a controversial win after Josh Thomas was awarded a goal in the last quarter that appeared to be touched off the boot.

Josh Thomas was awarded a goal in the last quarter. #AFLFinals pic.twitter.com/XPzvR8d50a — AFL.com.au (@AFLcomau) September 21, 2019

Thomas' next goal with seven minutes to go in the game sliced the margin to six points and set up a frantic finale with the ball camped in the Magpies' front half.

But Nathan Buckley's side couldn't find a way past the brave Giants, who hung on for the most famous win in the club's eight-season history.

"Did we anticipate being 33 points up with 20 minutes to go and then, all of a sudden, there's an avalanche from Collingwood? No," coach Leon Cameron said.

"But it throws another set of circumstances at you and our boys are really proud. They wanted to find a way and they did.

"We've had our backs against the wall a little bit this year, but I said to our guys before they ran out: 'Enjoy the moment, play to the end and who knows what can happen?'

"We did play to the end and we're into a grand final."

The Giants are into the big dance.

The Giants were simply tougher in the clinches, winning more than their share of ground balls and dominating the territory game in the first three quarters.

The Pies had been desperately disappointing for the most part, but somehow sprang to life after the last change.

They attacked in waves in a way that they hadn't managed for most of the match, Brodie Grundy leading he way with an incredible 73 hit-outs. But this was GWS' night.

"The overwhelming feeling for me is it's a waste, what a waste, unfortunately for the year," Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said.

"We've got to give credit to the opposition. They were harder for longer in the end.

"The scoreboard hurt us in the third quarter and we just weren't able to drag that back.

"So that's the game and, when you're speaking at the end of your season, it's a little bit difficult because you've still just lost a game of footy but you've also finished your season.

"So it's difficult to know exactly how to handle that at the time."

- with AAP