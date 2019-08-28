AFL star shuns rivals’ big money offers

Get used to cheer this name GWS fans, Stephen Coniglio is in for the long haul.

The superstar midfielder was linked with an off-season move to both Hawthorn and Carlton, but he's turned his back on their reported big money deals to remain a Giant.

The club announced he was sticking around on social media with the deal keeping him with the Giants for seven years in a deal worth a reported $7 million.

The move will break the hearts of Carlton and Hawthorn fans who had dreamt of seeing him run amok in their midfield groups since the rumours began early in 2019.

Reports indicated both clubs were willing to throw deals well north of a million dollars per season to lure the superstar away, but he's stuck firm with the Giants.

"Clubs have offered more money than the Giants have, but it says a lot about their culture that he is staying," Mark Robinson said on Fox Footy's AFL 360.

After holding off contract negotiations until the end of the season, the speculation only intensified he was out the door.

But ahead of the 2019 finals campaign, he's made plenty of Giants fans extremely happy with his decision to stick around.

His deal becomes the longest individual deal in the clubs history and will see him remain with the Sydney based team until he's 32.

Wow. Coniglio sticking with the Giants for 7 years. That's a massive result for the club given how many of their star players have left them in recent years. — Ronny Lerner (@RonnyLerner) August 27, 2019

His reported move to Victoria was the biggest talking point entering the 2019 trade period with AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan drawn into the chatter.

McLachlan's comments on Coniglio's potential move drew the ire from fans across the country with many believing the AFL boss shouldn't be commenting on trades.

"I think he's a star player and I know he's a leader of the club. I know him a bit personally, I think he's a fabulous person. I'll be explicit - I'd love him to stay up there," McLachlan said on 3AW.

But Coniglio said the comments of the footy boss wouldn't factor into his future decision.

"Obviously being the AFL CEO, some people might've had some criticism on him but I think everyone's entitled to their own opinion," he said.

"At the end of the day I have to be happy and comfortable with the call that I make … Nah, I won't (let McLachlan influence me), for sure."

Gil will be happy. 😎 #Coniglio — Daniel Harford (@HarfSerious) August 27, 2019

Coniglio's resigning follows in the footsteps of fellow superstar teammate Josh Kelly who committed to the club with a unique contract in April.

The Giants finished the 2019 home and away season in sixth spot on the ladder and will host the Western Bulldogs in the second elimination final on Saturday afternoon.

After missing the past six games with a knee injury, Coniglio said he was more unlikely than likely to play in the final.

Coniglio signs for seven years.



His agent has played the 'Vic club interest' card perfectly! — Matt Somerford (@somerfjord) August 27, 2019