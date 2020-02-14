Menu
Dayne Beams spent the night in hospital.
AFL

Collingwood star Dayne Beams hospitalised after car accident

by AAP
14th Feb 2020 10:41 AM

AFL player Dayne Beams has been hospitalised after a car accident in Melbourne's eastern suburbs.

The Collingwood star spent Thursday night in hospital after suffering minor injuries.

"Collingwood can confirm that Dayne Beams was involved in a motor vehicle accident yesterday afternoon," the Magpies said in a statement.

"Dayne was admitted to hospital with minor injuries from the incident. He remained in hospital overnight."

Beams stepped away from the AFL indefinitely in December to deal with mental health issues.

He had returned to Collingwood from Brisbane in the 2018 trade period and played nine games in 2019.

Beams did not feature after Round 11 last year, with the 30-year-old taking a break to concentrate on his mental health. He also had hip and shoulder surgery.

Dayne Beams sustained minor injuries in the accident.
Beams said he was prioritising his health over his football when he announced in December he was taking a break.

"Trying to improve my quality of life and meet the demands of playing and training for football at the elite level continues to be a struggle," Beams said in a club statement late last year.

"My health and football have come to feel like competing priorities, which is not a position that is helping or enabling me to meet my responsibilities.

"I have been trying to meet this challenge for a number of years but, with a series of debilitating recent injuries and my mental health a work in progress, I have reached a point where I know that stepping away from football is necessary.

"I want to thank all who have supported me and my family. I look forward to a brighter future."

