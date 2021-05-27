AFL scrambles to contain Covid-19 chaos

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan has confirmed a handful of changes to this weekend’s fixtures as the league scrambles to contain Melbourne’s coronavirus outbreak.

With Victoria plunged in to a seven-day lockdown amid growing concerns over new Covid-19 cases, the AFL is desperate to play as many games as possible in Round 11.

McLachlan addressed the media on Thursday afternoon, appearing confident the AFL would be able to cope with the situation.

“We are buoyed by the fact that our league and our competition has successfully worked through similar situations before,” he said.

“We conintue to operate in the same mindset as 2020 … our clubs and our players continue to be open-minded.”

McLachlan confirmed that all Victorian fixtures would operate without crowds this weekend with only players, team staff, umpires and essential match day staff permitted to attend.

The clash between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs will go ahead despite a Demons player attending a tier one exposure site over the weekend.

It’s unknown which exposure site the Melbourne player visited before attending training and putting the entire playing group at risk.

The side’s match is set to proceed at Marvel Stadium as planned with the roof open.

McLachlan confirmed the clash between Hawthorn and the Gold Coast would be moved from Darwin to the SCG, set to commence at 7:40pm Saturday.

Similarly, Richmond and Adelaide will now play at Giants Stadium at 2:10pm on Saturday rather than at the MCG.

The two venue changes have been made in response to new border restrictions imposed by the respective governments of the Northern Territory and South Australia.

The start time of the clash between Port Adelaide and Fremantle has been pushed back from 4:40pm on Sunday to 5:30pm. All other games will proceed as scheduled.

McLachlan said that teams will not return to hubs at this stage, nor would the league relocate Victorian clubs to out-of-state camps as they did during 2020.

“It’s not as easy as you think (to relocate clubs),” he said.

“We are mindful of minimising the movement when we can and can get the games away in Victoria.”

McLachlan said the AFL would continue to work with the Victorian Government as the state’s Covid-19 situation evolves.

“We will continue to monitor the sitatuoin over the coming days before making decisions on further rounds,” he said.

“It is disappointing for fans in Victoria to not be able to attend the footy this weekend … our thoughts are with all Victorians in what we know is a difficult period.

“We worked out this weekend and we’re going to monitor the situation in Victoria.”

With their blockbuster match at the forefront of Covid-19 speculation, both Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin and Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge cancelled their press conferences on Thursday morning.

Bulldogs players had to be tested and cleared before they could train on Wednesday morning after a club staff member visited a low tier site at Highpoint earlier in the week.

Depending on test results, some Melbourne could have to quarantine for 14 days.

“Melbourne players and football department staff have today undergone coronavirus testing and will isolate until they receive a negative result after a player was present at a Tier One exposure site on Sunday,” said a statement released by the club on Thursday afternoon

“It is expected that players and staff will be cleared in time for tomorrow night’s clash with the Bulldogs, pending negative test results.”

Whether or not the player — who was not identified in the statement — tests negative, he will be required to self-isolate for 14 days as per government regulations.

Tigers packing up for departure. Property steward Giuseppe Mamone packing jumpers (including clash strips and indigenous jumper) for entire list. @FOXSportsNews@FOXFOOTYpic.twitter.com/tW7R4BLiQL — Sarah Olle (@sarahjolle) May 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Richmond assistant coach Adam Kingsley said the Tigers were told to be ready to fly out on Thursday.

There are also reports the Tigers clash with Essendon next week could be in Perth. The Bombers are already there to play West Coast this weekend.

“I don’t know much, to be fair, I’ve heard the likelihood is that it’s going to be moved to Sydney and we are potentially flying out as early as today, but I haven’t heard that officially yet, we’re just sitting down waiting for some news before we can progress,” he told SEN in Adelaide.

Richmond players had been booked in for Covid tests on Thursday afternoon.

Kingsley said going back in to hubs could still be an option.

“That’s the industry we’re in at the moment, that we need to take some extreme measures to protect it,” Kingsley said.

“We could be leaning towards a hub, but I don‘t know if that’s true or not, but it’s certainly possible.

“It’s out of our control and we’ll do what we need to do to try and make the season go ahead, like all the clubs did last year, so at this stage it’s going to be difficult for some and easier for others, particularly the ones with families, it might be difficult particularly on short notice to up and leave.

“But we’ll manage, we’ll find a way to make it work.”





Originally published as AFL scrambles to contain Covid-19 chaos