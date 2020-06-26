Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Despite a powerful stand by Eddie Betts last week another indigenous footy star has been targeted by a racist social media troll.
Despite a powerful stand by Eddie Betts last week another indigenous footy star has been targeted by a racist social media troll.
News

AFL rocked by another case of racism

by David Zita
26th Jun 2020 1:06 PM | Updated: 1:10 PM

Melbourne defender Neville Jetta has become the latest player to publicly speak out against racial vilification.

After Carlton forward Eddie Betts took to social media to call out an online troll last week and delivered a powerful message on ﻿AFL 360, Jetta drew attention to a racist comment on his Instagram feed.

On a post Jetta made showing a special artwork organised by his family in honour of his 150th game last week, one user posted a monkey emoji in the comment section.

Jetta called out the post on his Instagram story.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Watch every match of every round Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"Another online racial comment but to me this time around," Jetta said.

"Awesome to wake up to... there needs to be a better system in place to track people like this and hold them accountable."

Neville Jetta has hit back at an online troll.
Neville Jetta has hit back at an online troll.

The 30-year-old's club took to social media following the post to show their support for the 150-gamer.

"This is racism," it said.

"This needs to stop.

"We, as a collective, need to hold online trolls + social media platforms accountable."

Originally published as AFL rocked by another case of racism

afl neville jetta racism sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Drink-drivers in court this week

        premium_icon NAMED: Drink-drivers in court this week

        Crime Nine motorists pleaded guilty at Gladstone Magistrates Court this week on drink-driving charges.

        Man army-rolls out of vehicle before hitting bins

        premium_icon Man army-rolls out of vehicle before hitting bins

        News A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital last night after he allegedly crashed into...

        IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 26.

        The almost-silent crime-fighting weapon for Gladstone police

        premium_icon The almost-silent crime-fighting weapon for Gladstone police

        News “They can cover a lot of ground in an eight-hour shift.”