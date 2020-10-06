Menu
2020 AFL Finals Launch
AFL

AFL Premiership Cup coming to CQ with star player

Pam McKay
6th Oct 2020 1:50 PM
AFL: The 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup is headed to Rockhampton.

The prized piece of sporting silverware will be on show at Frenchville Sports Club’s Ryan Park from 8am to 10am on Wednesday, October 14.

The Rockhampton stop is one of seven on an official 10-day tour of Queensland, which starts in Cairns this Thursday.

It will also visit Townsville, Mackay, Gladstone, Toowoomba and the Gold Coast, before being hand-delivered to the Gabba on Saturday, October 24, for the 2020 Toyota AFL grand final.

AFLQ competition manager - Capricornia Brad Matheson said it was fantastic for the game and the region, and was likely to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The cup will be escorted by Brisbane Lions legend Simon Black, the official Premiership Cup ambassador for 2020.

The 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup is coming to Rockhampton next week. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images
Black played a club-record 322 games for the Lions between 1998-2013 and was a member of all three Brisbane premiership teams between 2001-03.

He is one of just six men to boast a premiership medallion, Norm Smith (2003) medal and a Brownlow Medal (2002).

Black, who was inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame earlier in the year, said it was an unbelievable opportunity for all Queenslanders to experience the excitement of the Toyota AFL grand final firsthand.

“It’s an honour to represent the AFL and kick off the 2020 Toyota Premiership Cup Tour,” he said.

“Having the biggest sporting event in our backyard for the first time – it is something all Queenslanders can celebrate.”

The 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup tour dates and locations

Cairns: Thursday and Friday, October 8 and 9

Townsville: Saturday, Sunday and Monday, October 10, 11 and 12

Mackay: Tuesday, October 13

Rockhampton: Wednesday, October 14

Gladstone: Wednesday, October 14

Toowoomba: Friday, October 16

Gold Coast: Saturday, October 17

