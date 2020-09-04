Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two Melbourne AFL players have been busted fighting outside a strip club just days after Brisbane was announced as the host of this year’s Grand Final.
Two Melbourne AFL players have been busted fighting outside a strip club just days after Brisbane was announced as the host of this year’s Grand Final.
Breaking

AFL players caught up in punch-up outside strip club

by Kate Kyriacou, Thomas Chamberlin
4th Sep 2020 11:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two Richmond players have been caught up in a fight outside a Gold Coast strip club.

The Courier-Mail has been told the two players, Sydney Stack and Callum Coleman-Jones were involved in an altercation last night after being evicted from Hollywood Showgirls on the glitter strip's Orchid Ave.

It is understood police were called, with the fight occurring just metres from the police station.

Callum Coleman-Jones. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)
Callum Coleman-Jones. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

 

Sydney Stack. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)
Sydney Stack. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

 

Hundreds of AFL players, families and officials have relocated to Queensland to keep the season going away from Melbourne's coronavirus outbreak.

To prevent the spread of the virus, clubs have been quarantining in Gold Coast "hubs" - resorts where families can lounge by the pool and interact with each other but not the outside world.

 

Hollywood Showgirls on Orchid Ave, Surfers Paradise.
Hollywood Showgirls on Orchid Ave, Surfers Paradise.

 

Players are required to live in a "bubble".

It comes as Brisbane has just been announced as the venue for this year's AFL grand final amid controversy over the number of people allowed into the state.

Originally published as AFL players caught up in punch-up outside Gold Coast strip club

fl strip club violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Good to go’: Queenslanders look to region for holidays

        Premium Content ‘Good to go’: Queenslanders look to region for holidays

        Travel Gladstone’s peak tourism body is optimistic the region will see plenty of visitors these coming school holidays despite border closures.

        Men 'thrown from boat' in fatal lake incident

        Premium Content Men 'thrown from boat' in fatal lake incident

        News A police investigation is underway after a 68-year-old man died

        IN COURT: 8 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 8 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September...

        Emergency crews clean-up Sun Valley oil spill

        Premium Content Emergency crews clean-up Sun Valley oil spill

        News FIRE and Emergency Services were called to an oil spill in Sun Valley.