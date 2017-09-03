Footy mad local chuffed over first Father's Day

SPECIAL MOMENT: Alex Totton celebrated his first Father's Day on Sunday after his and wife Clare's baby Archie Alexander was born on September 2. Alex is hopeful his son will be a "beasty full forward" for the BITS Saints one day.

THERE may not have been breakfast in bed or a pair of new socks, but for Alex Totton today's Father's Day was a special one.

"It's my first Father's Day, so it's very exciting," he said.

"You underestimate how much you can fall in love with something so quickly."

Archie Alexander Totton arrived on Saturday, two days after he was due, just in time for Father's Day.

The same day Alex, a BITS Saints midfielder, helped get his team to the reserves grand final, beating Gladstone Mudcrabs by 55 points. He's Alex and wife Clare's first child.

A Tegan Annett

They spent Father's Day at the Gladstone Hospital for Archie's final tests before they can take him home to his AFL-themed room.

The proud BITS Saints supporters are hopeful their son will one day be a "beasty full forward".

"The nursery is AFL themed, so we hope he likes the footy," Alex said.

"He already has his first footy."

Clare said they were hoping to take their son home soon and get him settled as they start their journey as a family.