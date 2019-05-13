Longmire backs Rampe after AFL ‘please explain’

Sydney's Dane Rampe couldn’t hear an umpire and let him know. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Sydney's Dane Rampe couldn’t hear an umpire and let him know. Picture. Phil Hillyard

DANE Rampe is expected to be issued with a double-barrelled "please explain" from the AFL.

The league is set to call the Sydney co-captain to explain his post-climbing antics after the siren on Friday night and how he addressed field umpire Jacob Mollison, with the latter considered the more serious issue to address.

Rampe - upset with a holding the ball decision - told Mollison that "you talk like a little girl".

He could still face financial sanction, depending on how he chooses to respond to the league's letter.

On Monday Swans coach John Longmire acknowledged Rampe had erred against the Bombers, but backed his man to get on with business.

"He's a real quality person," Longmire told reporters.

"He made a couple of mistakes, he'll learn from that and move on."

John Longmire celebrates the Swans win with Dane Rampe. Pic: Phil Hillyard

"That is disrespectful," former Essendon captain Tim Watson said on SEN Breakfast of the comment.

"I think he should get a please explain at the very least and maybe a fine for that."

Richmond star Dustin Martin was hit with a similar demand in Round 3 for a middle finger and snorting gesture against Greater Western Sydney.

He apologised, but was hit with a $7500 fine - $5000 of which was suspended until the end of 2020.