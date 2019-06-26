Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
iBomber Thompson
iBomber Thompson
AFL

AFL great admits ‘smoking too much’ ice

26th Jun 2019 4:00 PM

AFL great Mark "Bomber" Thompson admits he's taken drugs but insists he hasn't sold them.

The 55-year-old said on Wednesday he used ice during the latter half of 2017, adding that he was also tempted to try LSD but "didn't have the guts".

Thompson is in Melbourne Magistrates Court fighting three drug trafficking charges and four of possession after a raid on his Port Melbourne property.

"Ice, that's it really," he said when asked about his drug use.

The Essendon premiership captain and Geelong premiership coach said it had become a habit. "I was smoking too much," he said. "It was a difficult time. I left the industry where I worked in a bad way."

Thompson linked his struggles to Essendon's supplements scandal, which rocked the club and league.

Ex-AFL coach Mark Thompson leaves the Melbourne Magistrate Court earlier this week. (AAP Image/David Crosling)
Ex-AFL coach Mark Thompson leaves the Melbourne Magistrate Court earlier this week. (AAP Image/David Crosling)

Police allege a lock box containing MDA, ice, Xanax and an LSD tablet were found at Thompson's home in January last year, along with equipment including scales.

He admitted owning the scales and using them to make sure he got the quantity of drugs he had paid for. "I used to weigh stuff up," he said. "What you paid for is what you got. I can't believe I'm saying this."

Thompson also admitted he's considered taking LSD. "I always wanted to take it but I didn't have the guts," he said.

 

More to come …

More Stories

afl cats geelong ice mark thompson
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Crow St Creative showcases Gladstone's artistic flavour

    premium_icon Crow St Creative showcases Gladstone's artistic flavour

    News The Lyrical has toured Australia and internationally and released a hugely popular self-titled album to critical acclaim

    Firey stand down after reports of church blaze

    premium_icon Firey stand down after reports of church blaze

    Breaking Crews are currently on the way to the scene.

    Top 5 latest properties to hit Gladstone market

    premium_icon Top 5 latest properties to hit Gladstone market

    News Over past two days, nine properties have hit the market

    Rosella Park students turn heads at airport

    premium_icon Rosella Park students turn heads at airport

    News Art project on display at Gladstone Airport.