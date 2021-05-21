AFL fans fume at umpiring ‘farce’

The first half of Richmond’s clash with Brisbane at the Gabba was a tight tussle on the scoreboard, but there was one stat that was far from an even contest between the two premiership heavyweights.

AFL fans were left fuming as the free kick count soared to a staggering 20-6 in favour of the home side heading into the main break.

The Tigers have averaged 21.9 free kicks against them per game this season but were close to surpassing that total at the half on Friday night.

@ToddJDavey are u fucking kidding 18 frees to bris 4 to rich



Fucking farce #AFLLionsTigershttps://t.co/M4YY5K0P3h — AJOC (@ajoc1965) May 21, 2021

So you can grab Dusty around neck and get a free kick????? #AFLLionsTigers — Andrew Pizaro (@coachpiza) May 21, 2021

Free kick count

Brisbane - 18

Richmond - 4



Richmond lead by 5 points.

I know it’s at the Gabba but wow. That is a slaughtering.#AFLLionsTigers — Back Pocket Banter Podcast (@back_pocket_) May 21, 2021

Give 20 free kicks to the Tigers and watch the scoreboard 🤬! #biasedumpires#AFLLionsTigers — rebeliciouss (@rebeliciouss) May 21, 2021

I know there’s only one team on the field the lions with extra support thanks to @AFL & the umpires..😡😡 #AFLLionsTigers — Soraya Tsim (@suri1993) May 21, 2021

The Tigers surged to an early lead on Friday night, kicking the first three majors of the game and managing to hold the Lions scoreless until the 15 minute mark of the opening term.

The home side eventually came to the party, clawing back three of the next four and eventually taking the lead late in the second quarter.

Aside from enjoying the bulk of free kicks, the Lions found themselves on the right end of the inside 50 (37-19), clearance (21-11) and hitout (15-12) counts at the main break, but inaccuracy on goal kept their halftime lead to only seven.

Joe Daniher was the guiltiest party in the first half. The Lions’ star recruit missed both his attempts on goal, albeit by only a matter of centimetres on either occasion.

Eric Hipwood slotted three for the Brisbanians in the first half, matched only by Jack Riewoldt, who also helped himself to a trifecta of major scores.

Originally published as AFL fans fume at umpiring ‘farce’