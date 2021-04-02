AFL fan charges umpires in ‘scary’ scenes

An irate fan had to be manhandled by security and kept away from confronting the umpires after Collingwood's heartbreaking one-point defeat against Brisbane on Thursday night.

The Lions were down by five points when the full-time siren sounded but Zac Bailey had a set shot to win it for the Queensland side and kicked truly, sparking wild scenes of jubilation from a team that has been forced to remain in Melbourne because of a COVID-19 scare in the Sunshine State.

But for every winner there's a loser and the Magpies fans were looking for a culprit.

Sports reporter Jacqui Reed was positioned by the race the umpires use to exit the ground when a furious supporter dressed in a Collingwood polo shirt charged towards the boundary line.

With several young children within a few metres, the man said "it's a f***ing joke" as he attempted to force his way towards the officials.

"These are the scenes post match tonight. Super scary when you're wearing headphones and don't hear anyone coming and suddenly they're right in front of you! Well done to the security guard," Reed tweeted.

Two security guards were able to dissuade the man and he turned and left without an escort.

Security were working overtime after the Pies lost after the siren. Source: @JacquiReed_ Twitter

Geelong great Cameron Ling squashed suggestions the free kick count - which was 17-17 - was responsible for the Magpies' defeat.

"I don't like focusing in on umpiring decisions, I think you focus on the way Brisbane win, and the way Collingwood didn't handle the last few minutes," Ling said.

It just seemed like the footy gods were finally smiling kindly on Brisbane.

Bailey was the player who should have had a kick to win the game against the Cats last week, only for the umpires to miss a blatant free kick against Mark Blicavs for holding the ball.

That let-off allowed Geelong to escape with a one-point win but this week the tables turned and Brisbane scored its first points of the season with an 11.7 (73) to 11.6 (72) victory.

Channel 7 journalist Tim Yeatman suggested the result was "footy karma" in action while Damien Peck tweeted about "vindication" for Bailey.

Pies fans would have only been further angered by the raucous rejoicing at their defeat on social media.

James Massola tweeted: "The only thing better than Collingwood losing by 100 points is Collingwood losing by one point, after the siren."

Ryan Reynolds added: "So much satisfaction seeing Collingwood lose after the siren."

Carlton supporter Jamie Briggs wrote: "Collingwood losing with an after the siren kick. I think this is going to be a terrific Easter."

Cricket reporter Dennis Freedman tweeted: "Collingwood losing by a point after the siren is God's gift to humanity."

