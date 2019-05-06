Menu
Gary Ablett has been banned for the first time in his career.
Banned: Cats may challenge Gazza suspension

by Lauren Wood
5th May 2019 5:50 PM
Geelong champ Gary Ablett has been handed his first-ever suspension by the AFL's match review officer.

But the Cats are eyeing a challenge at the AFL Tribunal.

Ablett was reported after collecting Bomber Dylan Shiel high with a glancing elbow in the first term.

Today, AFL MRO Michael Christian graded the clash intentional, high contact and low impact, resulting in a one-week suspension.

The Herald Sun understands that a QC will consider the case tonight, with Geelong to make a final call on a possible challenge tomorrow morning.

It's expected if the Cats challenge, with the focus will likely centre on the conduct grading (intentional or careless).

Ablett does not risk an extra week penalty by challenging, but the club, if the challenge is unsuccessful, faces a $10,000 cost.

Shiel was paid a free-kick from the incident  but not seriously hurt.

"It was definitely worth a free kick but not enough force (for a suspension)," Wayne Carey said on Triple M.

"At worst a fine. (It was) Clumsy. He's a ballplayer, Gary Ablett."

