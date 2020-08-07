Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tigers coach Damien Hardwick’s press conference was railroaded by an accusation his players are getting too friendly with a teammate.
Tigers coach Damien Hardwick’s press conference was railroaded by an accusation his players are getting too friendly with a teammate.
Crime

Footy club hit with player sexual assault allegation

by Russell Gould
7th Aug 2020 1:15 PM

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick cut his weekly press conference short on Friday after being hit with accusations of alleged sexual assault among his players.

It was alleged by veteran reporter Hugh Riminton that Tiger defenders Nick Vlaustin and Jayden Short were involved in the incidents involving teammate Mabior Chol.

Two incidents were allegedly caught on camera in the change rooms, after last week's win over Brisbane and the previous clash with the Western Bulldogs.

The vision is being circulated on social media, allegedly showing Vlaustin putting his finger up the anus of Chol.

It was alleged the footage also shows Valutin grabbing the genitals of Chol three times.

Short allegedly was filmed grabbing Chol's genitals after the game against the Western Bulldogs the following week.

Hardwick didn't answer any of the allegations, and a club spokesman entered the press conference, being done via Zoom, to say the coach and the club had "no knowledge" of the incident.

No complaints have been made by Chol but some fans took issue with the vision.

 

 

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

Originally published as AFL club hit with player groping complaint

 

afl mabior chol sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bank’s shock plan to close five CQ branches

        Premium Content Bank’s shock plan to close five CQ branches

        Money The closure is effective in November and affects 26 staff.

        • 7th Aug 2020 12:43 PM
        Qld Health denies COVID data skewed by testing backlog

        Premium Content Qld Health denies COVID data skewed by testing backlog

        Health Queensland has so far recorded a total of 1088 virus cases, resulting in six...

        • 7th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        Vessels sighted in no-entry zone off Gladstone coast

        Premium Content Vessels sighted in no-entry zone off Gladstone coast

        News Two vessels were caught in a no-entry zone offshore from Gladstone, prompting...

        Truckie fighting for life after fiery crash

        Premium Content Truckie fighting for life after fiery crash

        News One driver remains in a critical condition, while the other truckie is stable.