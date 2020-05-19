AFL Capricornia announces a likely starting date

2019 AFL Capricornia senior premiership, Boyne Island Tannum Sands Saints vs Brothers, 4 May 2019. PICTURED: BITS' Adam Hull and Brothers' Jack Uebergang. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

AUSSIE RULES: Footy lovers and players, mark down July 11.

Because that's when the season is likely to start pending on an all-clear given for Stage Three by the Queensland Government.

AFL Capricornia issued a press release late on Monday that the 10-round season will start on July 11 with semi-finals on September 19, preliminary finals on September 26 with the grand final on October 3.

It's also a case of "everyone's a winner" because all six teams - Yeppoon Swans, BITS Saints, Glenmore Bulls, Gladstone Suns, Rockhampton Brothers Kangaroos, and Rocky Panthers - would feature in the finals.

PREMIERS: The Yeppoon Swans celebrate their record fifth-straight AFL Capricornia flag win at Rockhampton Cricket Grounds on Saturday night.

The first and second-ranked teams will have week one of the finals off while teams seeded third and fourth take on those in sixth and fifth places respectively.

The second week will see the minor premiers up against the winner of the game between fourth and fifth-placed sides.

The other preliminary final will feature the second-ranked team against the winner of the third and sixth side from the previous week.

Suns' player and president Ricky McClure said the team will re-commence training on Tuesday.

"We've encouraged the guys to start running from tomorrow (Tuesday, May 19)," McClure said.

"With the state guidelines, it has to be in small groups and not controlled by community sports clubs."

More comprehensive training will be set from June 12 with a limit of 20 players per session.

McClure believed the format of the all-team finals would be so that all players would be available during the school holiday period.

"I guess the fact we are going to have to play through school holidays because that can otherwise affect numbers at clubs and that can otherwise affect ladder position," he said.

"They are just giving everyone a chance to come to the end of the year."

BITS Saints coach Rick Bean said he welcomes any type of format presented and said his players would be ready.

They have trained in isolation for weeks and Saints president Tony Everitt said June 12 would be a key date.

"Subject to government endorsement, this would involve training groups potentially reaching sizes up to 20 people although non-contact training with strict protocols would continue until we reach the third stage," Everitt said.

That stage will be introduced on July 10.

"We will be provided with further information on plans for a return to competition with hygiene and safety protocols firmly in place," Everitt said.

AT A GLANCE

Week 1 - Semi-Finals

Game A 3rd vs 6th; Game B 4th vs 5th

Week 2 - Preliminary Finals

Game C 1st vs Winner Game B; Game D 2nd vs Winner Game A

Week 3 - Grand Final

Game E Winner Game C vs Winner Game D

