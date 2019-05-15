Star Collingwood ruckman to become $7 million man

COLLINGWOOD ruckman Brodie Grundy is reportedly likely to sign a new deal worth up to $7 million to stay at the club.

The superstar ruck is out of contract at the end of 2020 and speculation has flown about whether he will remain a Magpie or return home to South Australia, having been liked to Adelaide in particular.

However Herald Sun reporter Jon Ralph told Fox Sports News Grundy was "going to stay" and would eventually sign a long-term deal likely to be worth $1 million a season.

"So many mixed messages over the last couple of weeks - Channel 7 reporting that he was going to take a pay cut, and then that he was gonna go, and now there's a lot of confusion about what's going to happen," Ralph told AFL Tonight.

"Players don't leave Collingwood, certainly not players like him who are so invested in this football club and wants to be there.

"So he'll wait a bit more time, as he's allowed to do. He's out (of contract) in 2020 but he'll eventually sign a contract, maybe a million bucks a year for seven years, and he's absolutely worth that."

While Grundy is locked up at the club until the end of next season, his new contract will be one of up to 17 the Pies need to consider over that period.

OUT OF CONTRACT MAGPIES

Ben Crocker

Ben Reid

Brayden Sier

Brodie Grundy (2020)

Brody Mihocek (2020)

Chris Mayne (2020)

Daniel Wells

Darcy Moore (2020)

Jamie Elliott

Jordan de Goey (2020)

Levi Greenwood

Matt Scharenberg (2020)

Sam Murray

Tim Broomhead

Travis Varcoe

Tyson Goldsack

Players including Ben Reid, Travis Varcoe, Tyson Goldsack and Daniel Wells could end up moving into retirement, opening up some cap space.

But it's not just Grundy who will warrant a big new deal, with Jordan de Goey also needing to be paid and Darcy Moore rising up the ranks as a potential $1 million-a-season player.

The Pies have already restructured some contracts, with players deferring salaries and even taking pay cuts in order to fit Dayne Beams under the cap in the most recent trade period.

Triple premiership Geelong star Paul Chapman told the Herald Sun he would suggest the Magpies continue to sacrifice in order to win a flag, saying he took a pay cut of several hundred thousand dollars to stay at the Cats during their great era.