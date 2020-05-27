Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Afghan government to free 900 Taliban prisoners

27th May 2020 8:39 PM

The Afghan government has urged the Taliban to extend a three-day ceasefire due to end on Tuesday night and also announced it is releasing 900 Taliban prisoners.

"It is important to extend the ceasefire and, in order to avoid bloodshed, the Afghan government is ready to extend it," Javid Faisal, the spokesman for the Afghan National Security Adviser, told a news conference on Tuesday.

The Taliban announced the three-day ceasefire to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that ends the holy month of Ramadan. It expires at midnight on Tuesday.

Originally published as Afghan govt to free 900 Taliban prisoners

afghanistan prisoners taliban

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone region markets plan to return

        premium_icon Gladstone region markets plan to return

        Whats On Here’s your guide to when you can expect your favourite markets around the region to start back up, with one returning this weekend.

        Magistrate’s sentence reduces man to tears

        premium_icon Magistrate’s sentence reduces man to tears

        Crime The drug offender was assured the tears were being wasted.

        What's happening for the Bridge to Botanic in 2020?

        premium_icon What's happening for the Bridge to Botanic in 2020?

        News Here's everything you need to know on how to get pounding the pavement in this...

        Government working to close the gap in our communities

        premium_icon Government working to close the gap in our communities

        News National Reconciliation Week is an opportunity for the Flynn community to learn...