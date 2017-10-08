'Affable and friendly': One of Gladstone's oldest residents has gone

GLADSTONE recently lost one of what an older writer would have called "an affable chap".

Norman Wyatt died at the age of 99 on September 27. Norman was the last of a three-generation family living in Gladstone bearing the Wyatt name.

He was born on July 25, 1918, to Susan and George Wyatt, a second-generation Gladstone family. Norm was the eldest of five.

When Norm left school at 14 he tried several jobs but the most memorable seemed to be his time working at a local bakery making buns and delivering bread on a horse-drawn cart. He loved to recount stories from this time. Following in his grandfather's and father's footsteps, Norman joined the wharf at 18.

When war came Norm was conscripted. He joined a "Works Company" and after basic training was posted to Townsville, then a year in the Solomons particularly on Bougainville working salvage and stevedoring.

In 1942, whilst on leave from the army, he married Colleen (Mabs) Handley. The Handleys were another old family from the Boyne area. Norm and Mabs had one daughter, Barbara, who became a teacher and taught at the Central School where she, her father and grandfather had attended.

Mabs died in 2012, after 70 years of marriage. Norm remained living in the family home.

After the war Norm served as office bearer of Wests Football Club and later on the high school committee where Barbara attended.

In 1964 Norm was injured in a fall on a ship. Soon after his recovery he left the wharf and became a metalworker for ARC, fabricating reinforcing for constructions such as QAL and the Power House. The family had a standing joke: any time he could see

the three chimneys of the power house, he would always say "See those chimneys over there, I cut the steel for them". Yes Norm, we know, you have told us before!

Norm worked for ARC for over 12 years. He then worked as a casual on the wharf, finally retiring at

age 65.

Normie as he was known, was a friendly chap who enjoyed company and would happily pass the time of day with anyone who loved to chat. Historians writing about Gladstone would check their facts by referring to Norm.

Barbara married Colin Searle from Maryborough.

With their three children, two grandchildren and extended family they were fortunate to have been able to celebrate Norm's 99th birthday with a gathering at a local venue. The family thought it was just a warm- up for Norm's 100th next year. Sadly this was not to be.

The family wants to thank those who visited Norm at home and made his last years so fulfilling.

Visits from the wonderful Blue Care women were the highlight of his day. He always spoke very fondly

of them. The local community and neighbours in the area where he lived kept an eye out for him to ensure all was well.

Norman was privately cremated. A celebration of his life will be held in the future to say farewell to this wonderful old man and his wife who predeceased him by five years.

by Norman Wyatt's family