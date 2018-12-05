Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SAFE: Deepwater has been declared suitable to reopen .
SAFE: Deepwater has been declared suitable to reopen . Mayor Matt Burnett
News

Aerial tour helped give green light

MATT HARRIS
by
5th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE decision to reopen the Deepwater area to residents yesterday wasn't taken lightly and required those in power to witness the bushfire zone for themselves.

It took a helicopter tour of the area on Monday to convince Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and Queensland Police Service inspector Darren Somerville that the area was suitable to reopen but even then there were reservations.

The final decision came at yesterday morning's Local Disaster Management Group meeting, when it was decided residents could return home from noon.

Cr Burnett said the aerial tour was necessary despite his preference to view the bushfire zone from the ground.

"I don't like to fly so I would have preferred to go in and look but I needed to have a look at the sheer size of this fire and the devastation it has caused to the landscape and property," he said.

 

Gladstone Regional Council mayor Matt Burnett took photos of the Deepwater area while inspecting the bushfire zone on Monday.
Gladstone Regional Council mayor Matt Burnett took photos of the Deepwater area while inspecting the bushfire zone on Monday. Mayor Matt Burnett

"You've got to take your hats off to the fireys and the three things they were able to do - protect the community, protect the firefighters and protect property - they did all of that.

"Obviously we lost a few houses but by and large this community has been very lucky when you see the extent of what's been burning and what is still burning."

 

Gladstone Regional Council mayor Matt Burnett took photos of the Deepwater area while inspecting the bushfire zone on Monday. Pictured is Deepwater looking east toward Broadwater Conservation Park.
Gladstone Regional Council mayor Matt Burnett took photos of the Deepwater area while inspecting the bushfire zone on Monday. Pictured is Deepwater looking east toward Broadwater Conservation Park. Mayor Matt Burnett

More Stories

cq bushfires deepwater fires firefighers glenn butcher mp local disaster management group mayor matt burnett qld bushfires queensland police service
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Reports lodged for $500m Aldoga solar farm

    premium_icon Reports lodged for $500m Aldoga solar farm

    News SPANISH energy giant Acciona has lodged 17 reports with Gladstone Regional Council in a bid to progress its proposed $500 million solar farm.

    • 5th Dec 2018 6:08 AM
    Small win is huge morale boost for competition winner

    premium_icon Small win is huge morale boost for competition winner

    News Five years of face and neck cancer but he is endlessly positive.

    • 5th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    EXTENDED: Enter our Christmas Lights showcase

    EXTENDED: Enter our Christmas Lights showcase

    News Find out details on how you can put your property on the map.

    WEATHER UPDATE: Parts of bushfire region receive rainfall

    WEATHER UPDATE: Parts of bushfire region receive rainfall

    Weather The Bureau of Meteorology have issued a severe thunderstorm warning.

    Local Partners