Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to conduct a precautionary aerial search within the Gladstone Harbour area after a single Kayak with no occupant was discovered on the shore line Sunday afternoon.
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to conduct a precautionary aerial search within the Gladstone Harbour area after a single Kayak with no occupant was discovered on the shore line Sunday afternoon.
News

Aerial search for owner of abandoned kayak

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Aug 2020 8:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to conduct a precautionary aerial search within the Gladstone Harbour area after a single Kayak with no occupant was discovered on the shore line yesterday afternoon.

The rescue helicopter was configured to conduct an overwater winch recovery at 4.50pm, however no items of interest were discovered during the search mission.

The inflatable yellow and blue "Advanced Elements' kayak (pictured) was found off Auckland Creek Wharf, Gladstone Harbour.

FOUND: An inflatable yellow and blue 'Advanced Elements’ kayak was located off Auckland Creek Wharf about 3pm this afternoon.
FOUND: An inflatable yellow and blue 'Advanced Elements’ kayak was located off Auckland Creek Wharf about 3pm this afternoon.

Police are searching for the owner of a kayak and are appealing for the publics help.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PoliceLink on 131 444.

abandoned kayak gladstone harbour racq capricorn rescue
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed on the weekend, August 22-23.

        Man behind 36-hour siege 'let out of care too early'

        Premium Content Man behind 36-hour siege 'let out of care too early'

        Crime Matthew William Kelle forced streets of New Auckland to be shut down

        Jewel in waterfront crown opens today

        Premium Content Jewel in waterfront crown opens today

        News East Shores stage 1b features a cafe, cruise terminal, big screen theatre and...

        MYSTERY: Police search for owner of abandoned kayak

        Premium Content MYSTERY: Police search for owner of abandoned kayak

        News Police say no-one has been reported missing after the find at Gladstone Harbour...