Aerial search for owner of abandoned kayak

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to conduct a precautionary aerial search within the Gladstone Harbour area after a single Kayak with no occupant was discovered on the shore line Sunday afternoon.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to conduct a precautionary aerial search within the Gladstone Harbour area after a single Kayak with no occupant was discovered on the shore line Sunday afternoon.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to conduct a precautionary aerial search within the Gladstone Harbour area after a single Kayak with no occupant was discovered on the shore line yesterday afternoon.

The rescue helicopter was configured to conduct an overwater winch recovery at 4.50pm, however no items of interest were discovered during the search mission.

The inflatable yellow and blue "Advanced Elements' kayak (pictured) was found off Auckland Creek Wharf, Gladstone Harbour.

FOUND: An inflatable yellow and blue 'Advanced Elements’ kayak was located off Auckland Creek Wharf about 3pm this afternoon.

Police are searching for the owner of a kayak and are appealing for the publics help.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PoliceLink on 131 444.