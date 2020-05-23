‘Advocate for justice’: Law student ready for fulfilling career

IT MAY not have been smooth sailing, but Gladstone's Ainsley Frost is only one subject away from pursuing a career in law.

Ms Frost is completing a Bachelor of Laws at CQUniversity, having previously completed VET studies in business administration at TAFE.

This week (May 18-24) is Law Week, an annual, national event that aims to foster a better understanding of the roles law and justice play in our society.

"I chose law as a profession to help those in need of legal services and to advocate for justice, no matter what a person's socio-economic background may be," Ms Frost said.

She has a keen interest in criminal law and would like to work in probate once she has gained experience in the legal industry.

"I'm hoping to gain a position with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service to assist with criminal matters," she said.

"This would be my dream job, but I'd take any position I could to get my foot in the door of the legal industry."

For Ms Frost, the passing of her father was the pivotal moment in her life that led to considering a career in law.

"When my father passed away, I was introduced to the world of probate law," she said.

"There's just something so fulfilling to me about helping a person plan the last part of their life."

Ms Frost is the recipient of the Arrow Energy Go Further indigenous Scholarship, which is a one-year, $10,000 merit-based scholarship to assist and support indigenous students in their educational objectives.

She has also had overwhelming support from her family during her study journey.

"I'm sure they're excited for my graduation after dealing with all my near-meltdowns during exams," she said.

Ms Frost has one subject to complete in Term 2 before graduating in December.

She said she'd enjoyed the course and despite struggling with course work in the first year, had always received help from her lecturers.

"Approaching graduation, I believe my degree has given me the tools to strive as an individual and a professional," she said.