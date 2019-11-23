Entrepreneurial author coming to Gladstone

ENTREPRENEUR, motivator, millionaire, mother, podcaster and author Tina Tower is driven by her past, her trauma, her dreams and her vision for a "big life" - and with the release of her first book, she wants to bust a few financial taboos and share her secrets.

"Everything inspires me - I am generally inspired by life," Ms Tower said this week, ahead of the launch of One Life - How to Have the Life of Your Dreams in Gladstone next week.

In One Life, Ms Tower delves into her own "heartbreaking" experiences, including running away from home at 13 and almost losing her family home while working to build her franchising business.

"Everyone has their story of a traumatic event that's made them feel unworthy of what they want to do and it's important to share those elements of the past and not be defined by it and go after you dreams," she said.

Ms Tower, who has previously run business workshops in Gladstone, "loves" regional towns.

"These women are more ambitious and more driven and smarter than women everywhere else because they have to be so resourceful," she said.

At the launch she'll talk about the ability of locals to tap into the online market and educate the rest of the country about how integral thriving regional businesses are.

"They can step into that power and actually own how clever they are and get it out there," she said.

Ms Tower - who began investing in property at 18, started her business at 20, got married, had two children, graduated from the University of Sydney and built and sold multiple businesses, including Begin Bright, a national franchise system, before her 34th birthday - said her biggest metric for success was joy.

"I wanted a beautiful, happy family and I wanted financial freedom," she said.

"The path I've been on has ebbed and flowed the whole way. It takes time. A lot of people want instant gratification - they don't want to wait 10 years.

"We lived on $200 a week for two years. The kids were two and three and it was not easy. Matt, my husband, was doing a lot of overtime and I would inject it back into the business."

While Ms Tower is aware many believe money doesn't buy happiness, she has found "life is way more fun with money".

"Last year we just went around the world for nine months and you can also have better education and better healthcare," she said.

Discussing finances with family and friends, Ms Tower said, was a social taboo in Australia as the desire for money was associated with greed.

"I'm curious and I want to learn," she said.

"If I meet someone else who is successful, I will ask what properties do you own, how do you fund your business?"

With friends, she'll talk about interest rates, banks and good and bad investments.

"I wish it was in the school curriculums but it's not going to be any time soon, so parents need to take responsibility," she said.

"So many people in their late teens and early 20s are going into debt and it's very hard to get out of."

The Tower family holds meetings each Sunday to "share everything" from the amounts in Tina and Matt's bank accounts to how much their boys - aged 10 and 11 - have in theirs.

"They know what we've spent on groceries, social activities and they understand that," she said.

Ms Tower runs multiple businesses and coaches others as a business strategist and with her online programs Scale Up, Laptop Life and Her Empire Builder.

She is the host of Her Empire Builder Podcast and has enjoyed helping many people to "shine".

"A lot of people have never truly had someone believe in them," she said.

"Overwhelm and self-doubt are hands-down the biggest barriers for people - it's an internal thing."

A chapter in One Life about maintaining high energy suggests creating a "happy list" of 20 things that cheer you up - a glass of wine with a girlfriend, a walk outdoors or a bubble bath, for instance.

"Plan your week and put two things from your happy list into that plan," she said.

Ms Tower said she had always been an advocate for personal development, having a vision and then "systematically creating that".

"There will always be barriers but if you set a plan and let time and massive action do it's thing, it's very exciting what you can create," she said.

"We're not here for that long so you may as well have a crack."

Tina Tower will launch her book at The Dock at East Shores, Gladstone, from 6-9pm on Wednesday.

Tickets are $59 at tina tower.com/tour