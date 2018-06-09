Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BACKPEDAL: Adventure cyclists Paul Garlick and Andrew Cole are keen to see the rail trail built
BACKPEDAL: Adventure cyclists Paul Garlick and Andrew Cole are keen to see the rail trail built Greg Bray
News

Adventure cyclists come back to Ubobo to support rail trail

Gregory Bray
by
9th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

TWO adventure cyclists were so impressed with what they saw last weekend on their cycling tour through the Boyne Valley they decided to come back and voice their support at Friday's rail trail meeting.

Paul Garlick from Gympie and Andrew Cole of Childers met last weekend when they came up with a group to ride through the Boyne Valley and sections of forestry.

"It's a beautiful part of the world you've got up here," Andrew said.

"We just wanted to encourage the group pushing to build the rail trail.

"It's hard work to get it done, but definitely well worth it."

Paul was in New Zealand when permission was first sought to built the very first rail trail in Otago.

"There were all sorts of arguments put up to stop it, but now New Zealand is full of rail trails," he said.

"The thing they quickly found out is that the trails not only attract local cyclists and walkers, but international visitors as well."

Andrew agreed.

It brings tourists and hope back to places where the young people have left to get jobs.

"Rail trails also re-connect the many small communities again like the rail used to do."

"Plus there are so many side activities to see like the copper works and we played cricket with the locals last night at the Discovery Centre then joined them for a BBQ.

"But no other rail trail has six tunnels on it, that's amazing, we'll definitely be back."

Related Items

boyne burnett rail trail boyne valley discovery centre cycling hiking trail
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Beautician's beauty fix comes with snake skin

    Beautician's beauty fix comes with snake skin

    News Say hello to snakeskin nails, a first for Gladstone beauty.

    • 9th Jun 2018 6:36 AM
    COURT: Defence lawyer tests key testimony in gunshots trial

    COURT: Defence lawyer tests key testimony in gunshots trial

    Crime Amanda Loader and Zachary Moore were cross-examined yesterday.

    Push to bring Qantas Pilot Academy to Gladstone

    Push to bring Qantas Pilot Academy to Gladstone

    News All levels of government pushing to bring $20 million facility here.

    Course to help women ID emotional vampires

    Course to help women ID emotional vampires

    News Counsellor says some Gladstone women need to hear this.

    Local Partners