Adventure cyclists come back to Ubobo to support rail trail

BACKPEDAL: Adventure cyclists Paul Garlick and Andrew Cole are keen to see the rail trail built Greg Bray

TWO adventure cyclists were so impressed with what they saw last weekend on their cycling tour through the Boyne Valley they decided to come back and voice their support at Friday's rail trail meeting.

Paul Garlick from Gympie and Andrew Cole of Childers met last weekend when they came up with a group to ride through the Boyne Valley and sections of forestry.

"It's a beautiful part of the world you've got up here," Andrew said.

"We just wanted to encourage the group pushing to build the rail trail.

"It's hard work to get it done, but definitely well worth it."

Paul was in New Zealand when permission was first sought to built the very first rail trail in Otago.

"There were all sorts of arguments put up to stop it, but now New Zealand is full of rail trails," he said.

"The thing they quickly found out is that the trails not only attract local cyclists and walkers, but international visitors as well."

Andrew agreed.

It brings tourists and hope back to places where the young people have left to get jobs.

"Rail trails also re-connect the many small communities again like the rail used to do."

"Plus there are so many side activities to see like the copper works and we played cricket with the locals last night at the Discovery Centre then joined them for a BBQ.

"But no other rail trail has six tunnels on it, that's amazing, we'll definitely be back."