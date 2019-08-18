Advantage to Meteors women ahead of Gladstone hockey finals

TOUGH CONTEST: Meteors' Carol Jones (right) attacks the ball against Souths' Ashley-Kay Lindeberg in the final round of the Gladstone Hockey Association A1 Women's season before finals commence.

HOCKEY: Meteors A1 Women will take some handy momentum into the Gladstone Hockey Association finals series after a 3-1 victory against Souths at the weekend.

Meteors (first) and Souths (second) will square off in Saturday's major semi-final for a direct passage into the grand final, while the loser will play third-placed Sparks in the preliminary final.

Fielding a similar side which lost the CQHL decider 3-1 to Southern Suburbs a week prior, Meteors were able to put that defeat behind them by securing the minor premiership.

Meteors took on Souths in the A1 women's game on August 17. Souths' Tayla Grady and Meteors' Ainsleigh Holmes. Matt Taylor GLA170819HOCK

Meteors A1 Women coach Wayne Chapman said that defeat is all the motivation his side needs heading into the business end of the Gladstone competition.

"It would be disappointing to have a successful season but end up with no trophies,” Chapman said.

"We are relying on the Gladstone (competition) to fill the trophy cabinet - it makes it look like you've accomplished something from the season.”

Meteors took on Souths in the A1 women's game on August 17. PICTURED: Souths' Carys Creighton. Matt Taylor GLA170819HOCK

Chapman said despite having the wood on Souths during the season they'll be dangerous come finals.

"They had a successful season in the extended league - they didn't make the semis but had their best season ever and playing some good hockey.

"They've got a good, young team and while we have beaten them in every game it hasn't been like years past ... They'll be hard to beat.”

SCOREBOARD

Meteors 3 (Ainsleigh Holmes, Brooke Hansen, Carol Jones) def. Souths 1 (Charli-Rose Adams).