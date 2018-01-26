Advance Australia safely with legal fireworks displays

LEGAL, public fireworks displays are the safest way to go this Australia Day long weekend, warns Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham.

His warning to steer clear of illegal fireworks displays follows serious injuries from illegal fireworks interstate over New Year.

"Fireworks - like barbecues, beach cricket and cold drinks - are part and parcel of Australia Day festivities," Dr Lynham said.

"But it's easy to forget that fireworks contain explosives that can cause serious and permanent injury including burns, loss of sight and loss of limbs.

"The last thing anyone wants is to see serious injuries caused by illegal fireworks.

"No matter where in Queensland you are celebrating Australia Day today, or over the weekend, you will likely have access to a fireworks display controlled by experienced and licensed fireworks contractors.

"The smarter, safer way to have Australia Day go off with a bang, is to go to a legal, public display."

It has been illegal in Queensland since 1972 for anyone other than a licensed fireworks operator to buy, possess or use fireworks.

Anyone caught illegally using or possessing fireworks faces fines of up to $47,120 or six months imprisonment.

In the past 12 months, 122 people in Queensland have been prosecuted under the Explosives Act 1999 for fireworks offences.

Anyone who has illegal fireworks should call 1300 739 868 to arrange for them to be collected.

Dr Lynham urged Queenslanders to report anyone selling or using fireworks illegally to Queensland Police Service or a local explosives inspector.