Adored country music singer to return to Gladstone stage

SONGSTRESS: Kasey Chambers is looking forward to her return to Gladstone next month.

ONE of Australia's most loved and accomplished performers has added the Gladstone Entertainment Centre to the list of places she will be performing at next month.

Fresh off the back of sold out shows and rave reviews across the USA, Kasey Chambers has extended her triumphant 2017 Dragonfly Tour and will be taking the show to cities across Queensland this spring.

Both the ARIA #1 album Dragonfly album and tour have been widely heralded by fans since its release earlier this year.

"This new record, there is something extra in it, some piece of me that I haven't felt as connected to before,” Kasey said.

"You obviously need to feel each record is your best at the time of release, otherwise you wouldn't be able to sell it to people, but looking back, Dragonfly is a new level I've finally been able to reach.”

The artist said her career in Australia is and always has been her number one priority.

"It's always going to be home to me. Anything outside of that (like the USA) is a bonus,” she said.

"There's nothing like coming home after touring for seven weeks in the States.”

Growing up in the outback, the popular singer's love for home and all things country could be traced all the way back to her true blue Aussie roots.

"It was like going from one extreme to another, leaving a US tour and arriving in Dumagee in north Queensland,” Kasey said.

"There was something about standing there, surrounded by an Aboriginal mission and playing a gig with other Aussies, that represented what my childhood was.

"This country is just so powerful.”

The country singer-songwriter has played in regional areas since she first became a popular artist.

"I feel a real connection to these regional places like Gladstone because of my childhood,” she said.

According to the seasoned singer, a major part of her success is owed to her regional fan base.

"I played in those places before anyone knew or cared who I was ... I owe it to them ... and there's something to be said about smaller towns, how you don't always have to be played on the radio and TV for them to listen to you,” Kasey laughed.

"Not a lot of artist tour the smaller places, but I've found more of my career and support is based around these towns.”

Kasey said she loved playing in regional areas because it's almost like the entire town comes out and appreciates the performance.

"It's just all based around the music for them and I love that.”

The show on Sunday, 29 October will feature Kasey performing songs from her older albums as well as one from Dragonfly.

"The centre is one of my favourite places to play. I've played there a few times in the past and it's just one of those places that has a lovely, homely vibe and sounds amazing,” she said.

"And I also feel really connected to the audience in Gladstone. Not every place I play at is like that.”

Divorce, children, musical inspiration, travel, and childhood memories are the milestones Kasey's latest album explore.

"It's a record of my life. I'm basically charging everyone to come and read (hear) my diary,” she laughed.

Concert-goers should also expect a different flavour to what fans have come to expect from the singer's music.

"I'm proud because I explored different genres with the guests on my record but there are also songs on there that are more me than anything ever before,” Kasey said.

The Dragonfly album features guests including Paul Kelly, Ed Sheeran, Grizzlee Train, Harry Hookey, Vika and Linda Bull, Keith Urban and Foy Vance.