Adorable moment little boy shines through isolation

Isaiah, 3, with parents Craig and Kerrie Burrows. The family shared a video of Isaiah waving to his grandparents on their Birtinya balcony. Photo: Warren Lynam

Isaiah, 3, with parents Craig and Kerrie Burrows. The family shared a video of Isaiah waving to his grandparents on their Birtinya balcony. Photo: Warren Lynam

A SUNSHINE Coast mum has shared the heartwarming moment her immunocompromised son connected with his grandparents while in isolation.

Kerrie Burrows' three-year-old son Isaiah is classified as high risk of coronavirus due to his metabolic disease, so hasn't left the house in about a month.

But on Friday, Mrs Burrows decided to take him for a much-needed trip to see his grandparents, making the little boy's day.

"He was just so excited, he was doing a little dance up there and just constantly yelling out," she said.

Isaiah Burrows waves to grandparents in isolation:

Isaiah can be seen jumping up and down on the roof of their car, waving to his grandparents, who cheerfully beamed down from their fourth-floor balcony.

Mrs Burrows said other residents had come out to enjoy the show, and the whole unit block was planning on singing Isaiah happy birthday later this month.

"Every time we go now, there's always a few extras out their waiting for him to come and they're all waving. They love it," she said.

Isaiah is still waiting to see a specialist to map out a treatment plan for his illness, so his parents are taking every precaution to protect him from COVID-19.

"Once we know what it is, we'll be able to treat him better, but in the meantime, we literally just have to keep him away from anyone that's sick," Mrs Burrows said.

"He goes downhill very quickly."

Isaiah's grandfather is also extremely unwell, suffering with COPD and kidney failure, meaning the close pair haven't seen each other in person for some time.

Isaiah’s parents Kerrie and Craig are taking every precaution to protect him from coronavirus. Photo: Warren Lynam

"Those two can't be around each other because they could pass germs to each other, which is extremely dangerous," Mrs Burrows said.

"They're super-close, too … their relationship is an unusual, very close relationship. It's very hard for them not to be seeing each other."

She said having Isaiah wave to his grandparents from the roof of their car gave them the "little fix" of social contact they needed.

She said Isaiah was handling social isolation like a champion and was "always wanting to do something".

"He's been the wellest he's ever been … because he hasn't been around anyone or anything,

"We haven't had to worry about him being sick, which is great."