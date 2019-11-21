Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adopt-a-family advertisement
Adopt-a-family advertisement
News

Adopt a Family for Christmas

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Nov 2019 10:00 AM

For most, Christmas is a time of joy, gifts and quality time with family, but there's many families in our community who experience financial hardship or difficulty.

The Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal works with local charities and welfare agencies to identify families in need that you can 'adopt' by donating gifts, hampers or food.

For this year's Adopt a Family, The Observer has sponsored a family of four.

The Observer's Media Advertising Manager Jessica Mckay said it's about giving back to the community.

"We're always about helping others, and giving back where we can and this is one way we can do that," Mrs Mckay said.

Until December 11, you will find our family lists on thewebsite. You will then be able to select the family you'd like to adopt, then contact the charity listed to find out how you can make Christmas truly memorable for people in your community. For more information, go to gladstoneobserver.com.au/adoptafamily2019

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowling alley, kitchen upgrade in hotel's revamp plans

        premium_icon Bowling alley, kitchen upgrade in hotel's revamp plans

        News GLADSTONE could have its own licensed bowling alley with plans to revamp a CBD hotel to transform it into an establishment with fun for all ages.

        CAN YOU HELP? Plea for information on deadly hit and run

        CAN YOU HELP? Plea for information on deadly hit and run

        News Appeal for witnesses to the hit and run that killed Stephen Moore.

        Singer nominated for Golden Guitar

        premium_icon Singer nominated for Golden Guitar

        News Gladstone-raised Hayley Marsten was shocked to receive a nomination for Alt Country...

        • 21st Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        Regional Qld ‘ignored’ in $1.9b cash splash

        premium_icon Regional Qld ‘ignored’ in $1.9b cash splash

        News ABOUT $1.9 billion has been brought forward for critical road and infrastructure...