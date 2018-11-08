Adopt a family and spread the joy this Christmas

TIME TO GIVE: The Observer editor Megan Sheehan, Anglicare's Bianca Dowling, Uniting Care's Bernadette Harris, The Observer's Cheryl Royal-Scott, Uniting Care's Michelle Stout and Anglicare's Sharyn Manitzky at the launch of the adopt-a-family campaign.

TIME TO GIVE: The Observer editor Megan Sheehan, Anglicare's Bianca Dowling, Uniting Care's Bernadette Harris, The Observer's Cheryl Royal-Scott, Uniting Care's Michelle Stout and Anglicare's Sharyn Manitzky at the launch of the adopt-a-family campaign. Matt Taylor GLA071118ADOP

WHILE for many Christmas is a time for family, celebration, love and giving, not everyone is so lucky.

The pressure of the holiday season can often take its toll on those less fortunate, with many families experiencing financial difficulties.

But as part of the season of giving, residents have the opportunity to get behind the adopt-a-family campaign to help make a stranger's Christmas much brighter.

The appeal works with local charities and welfare agencies to identify families in need that you can 'adopt' by donating gifts, hampers or food.

Anglicare Gladstone's Sharyn Manitzky has been involved with the campaign for a number of years and said community support was phenomenal.

"It's always so worthwhile to see the reactions from participants who receive the hampers," she said.

"People often like to appear that they're doing well and they can afford these things but then pay for it in other ways later on.

"Everyone's doing it tough so they just get a leg up for Christmas, which means some of them can actually give gifts to their kids."

A list of families to 'adopt' will be published regularly in The Observer.

Readers can select the family they'd like to adopt and get in contact with the listed charity to start donating.