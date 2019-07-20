ADOPT A CAT: Kittens who need a new home

GLADSTONE Animal Rescue Group is having a cat clearance sale this weekend after an "absolutely horrendous” kitten season.

Cat co-ordinator Betty Bridge said the lack of desexing in the region had created the problem.

"We've adopted out a lot of the kittens but some of the kittens are left from Christmas time basically, when I had all newborn kittens,” she said.

"It's very important to desex your cats.

"Cats breed so profusely ... they're the ones that really you do need to do the desexing on.”

About 45 cats will be on sale this weekend and all cats over the age of eight months will be available for just $50.

Mrs Bridge said all cats for sale were desexed, microchipped, vaccinated, worm and flea treated and vet checked.

Mrs Bridge said kittens would also be for sale, but for a higher price.

"There are some beautiful cats,” she said.

"It is a brilliant opportunity for the people that normally couldn't afford to get a cat to come out and get one at an amazing price and have a family pet.

"At that price, it's very easy to take two home so that they've got a buddy.”

The sale will run from 10am-1pm today and tomorrow at 17 Pams Court, Beecher.