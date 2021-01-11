Admin issue means 20yo keeps his licence

A Gladstone man has kept his licence following an admin error on his charge.

An administration issue has saved a 20-year-old Gladstone man from losing his driver’s licence.

Brandon Rivers Thompson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to unlicensed driving.

The court heard that Thompson was stopped by police at Tannum Sands on December 12 for speeding.

Checks showed he was SPER suspended since December 6.

Thompson said he did have a SPER account but he hadn’t made payment because he wasn’t sure “what the go was”.

He said he hadn’t been notified his licence was suspended.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn said it was Thompson’s lucky day as he hadn’t been charged specifically for being SPER suspended which meant he was not required to be disqualified.

Thompson was fined $250 and no action was taken on his licence.

