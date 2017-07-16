25°
News

Adelaide duo bring the blues to Agnes Water

Julia Bartrim
| 16th Jul 2017 4:30 AM
Musical duo - Lily and the Drum: John Yacka and Lily Higgins.
Musical duo - Lily and the Drum: John Yacka and Lily Higgins.

NEXT month the Agnes Water Tavern will be hosting Lily and the Drum, the musical duo from South Australia.

Made up of Lily Higgins (vocalist and guitarist) and John Yacka (on drums, harmonica and backing vocals), Lily and the Drum style their music as alternative blues, roots rock and soul.

Right now, they are holed up in chilly Adelaide, creating material for their next album.

John said this is the best time of year to create as people are less likely to venture outdoors to go to gigs in the winter.

The duo will bring material from their latest album 'Buried in Blue' to their upcoming 'Chase the Sun' tour.

They will start the tour in New South Wales in late July and cross the Queensland border on Friday August 4.

While they expect to have fun along the way, John acknowledges there's a lot work that goes into their performances.

"Look, it is a challenge (touring) because it's not just playing the gigs, driving to the gigs, there's a lot of work behind the scenes, but we really enjoy it, we love what we do,” he said.

"Both of us actually enjoy travelling, Australia is a big wide open place, you've got to enjoy that.”

Lily and John have been playing together as Lily and the Drum for almost six years.

For a duo that only came about by accident, this long term commitment is an impressive achievement.

Lily and the Drum will be performing at the Agnes Water Tavern on Saturday August 26 at 8.30pm.

Topics:  agnes water tavern blues lily and the drum musical duo rock music

