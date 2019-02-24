AFL stars fire up at ‘disgraceful’ comment

AFL Players' Association CEO Paul Marsh and Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield have slammed a racist message posted on indigenous player Eddie Betts' Instagram page.

Betts took to social media to call out a user's comments on the Adelaide Crows Instagram page on Saturday.

The Crows posted a photo of Betts entering Marvel Stadium ahead of the AFLX tournament, with an Instagram user posting a racist remark, "monkey see monkey do".

Betts screenshot the image and put it onto his Instagram story, questioning "when will it stop why can't we just play footy" and "why can't we just all get along" in the caption.

Fellow indigenous player Shaun Burgoyne was among those to stand by Betts, declaring the user was "just a coward sitting behind a keyboard".

AFLPA CEO Marsh tweeted his support of the Crows small forward, declaring "our indigenous players deserve so much better".

"More disgraceful, cowardly, racist behaviour directed at one of our game's finest people. There is simply no excuse for this garbage. Our indigenous players deserve so much better." Marsh tweeted on Saturday night.

More disgraceful, cowardly, racist behaviour directed at one of our game’s finest people. There is simply no excuse for this garbage. Our indigenous players deserve so much better. pic.twitter.com/FnRa1A9iRQ — Paul Marsh (@Marsh_Paul) 23 February 2019

Dangerfield was among the AFL players who supported Betts' stance, posting a screenshot of Betts' post with his own caption "Disgusting. Cowardly. Racist", before tagging the user.

Western Bulldogs player Easton Wood was another who stood behind Betts, tweeting "no place in the game or society for this disgusting rubbish".

It's not the first time Betts has called out comments on social media, with a similar incident occurring in 2018.

