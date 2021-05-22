Adelaide Crows do the impossible

Adelaide have pulled off the unthinkable, Taylor Walker kicking the winning goal inside the last minute to stun previously unbeaten Melbourne in a one-point boilover on Saturday.

The brave Crows trailed by as much as 16 points in a frantic final term, but smelled a famous upset victory when Darcy Fogarty put them five points down with four minutes remaining in the high-quality contest.

Walker was the hero when he outmarked Steven May and coolly drilled his third goal with 43 seconds remaining to end the Demons’ unbeaten run at nine wins.

The pulsating contest went right down to the wire, the final siren sounding with the ball deep in Melbourne’s attacking 50 – the final score 15.6 (96) to 14.11 (95).

It was a fitting end to a highly-entertaining game.

Max Gawn had the upper hand in his duel with Reilly O’Brien early, the star ruckman’s dominance helping to the Demons to an 18-point lead late in the first quarter.

But the Crows trailed by just five points at the first break after James Rowe chimed in with back-to-back to goals.

Adelaide led for the first time in the contest when Fogarty converted a free kick 10 minutes into the second term, but a James Harmes long bomb levelled the scores at halftime.

That margin stretched to 12 points before the ladder leaders dug deep. Kysaiah Pickett put on the afterburners to slam through his first, with a superb snap by Clayton Oliver landing him his second goal and handing his side a three-point lead at three-quarter time.

Clayton’s class

Clayton Oliver’s class was evident throughout, but he took his game to another level in a tense final term. The star midfielder wove through traffic to set up the first goal of the quarter to Charlie Spargo and helped himself to his third goal with eight minutes left to put his side up by 16 points before the dramatic finish ended the visitors’ unbeaten run.

Courageous Crows

The Crows were led by the midfield trio of Ben Keays, Rory Laird and Paul Seedsman, who all finished with 34 touches.

Tex in trouble

Walker was rested for last week’s loss to West Coast in Perth and the former skipper faces the prospect of another break after he was reported in the second quarter. Walker dumped Clayton Oliver to the turf after the ball had departed the area, with umpire Curtis Deboy reporting him for a dangerous tackle.

Walker might have Fogarty for company after he was reported for striking Jake Lever in the third quarter.

CROWS 4.2 8.4 11.5 15.6 96

DEMONS 5.1 8.4 11.8 14.11 95

PHELAN’S BEST CROWS: Keays, Laird, Seedsman, Rowe, Mackay, Walker. DEMONS: Oliver, Petracca, Gawn, Langdon, Lever, Brayshaw, Harmes.

GOALS CROWS: Walker 3, Keays 2, Thilthrope 2, Rowe 2, Fogarty 2, Berry, Mackay, McAdam, Seedsman. DEMONS: Oliver 3, Langdon 2, Harmes, Spargo, McDonald, Gawn, Weideman, Rivers, Pickett, Petracca, Fritsch.

INJURIES CROWS: Nil DEMONS: Nil.

UMPIRES Deboy, Gavine, Mollison.

ADELAIDE OVAL

Originally published as Adelaide Crows do the impossible