Pot plants, tools, machinery: 250+ goods up for auction

BUSINESS CLOSURE: ADE Electrical in Barney Point is now in the hands of liquidators. Mark Zita GLA010819INSOLVENCY

FROM pot plants to office furniture and welders, more than 250 items are hoped to go under the hammer during an auction in Gladstone today.

The auction is held by Tomkins Valuers Auctioneers and Agents as part of the liquidation process for ADE Electrical.

Some products up for grabs include a generator, welders, a gas barbecue, a ride on mower, power tools, a cordless vacuum and pot plants.

Liquidators Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants were appointed to the business in July.

Partner Michael Beck told The Observer in August that the industry had faced increasing pressures.

"The stresses felt by the director of ADE Electrical are not unique," Mr Beck said.

The business was located at Young St for eight years and it had six staff employed at the time of liquidation.

The auction will be held at 33 Young St from 10am today.

For information visit tvaa.com.au.