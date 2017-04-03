Additional flights to help Rockhampton Airport

Gladstone Airport will have a few extra flights to cater for Rockhampton Airport closing during the floods. Source: The Observer

THERE will be a few extra flights leaving Gladstone Airport to help with potential influx from the Rockhampton floods.

Manager of Gladstone Airport Operations Darren Crane said there were a few extra flights with Qantas.

"Qantas have two extra flights ... there's no real effect today," Mr Crane said.

"Tomorrow is a catch 22, we'll see additional flights ... helicopters and care flight are moving down here for a couple of weeks."

Mr Crane said there would be a few extra movements at the airport.

"We'll take as much as we can, it's just about managing time frames," he said.

"We have everything we need to make it happen and we're happy to help where we can."

Rockhampton Airport will close at midday today and the road between Gladstone and Rockhampton is expected to remain open until Wednesday when the river is forecast to peak around 9.40 metres.

With no known bus coaches bringing passengers from Rockhampton to catch their flights at Gladstone Airport, Mr Crane said they were on top of everything at our end.

"We don't have fly in fly out anymore so it's not a big one for us, we shouldn't have any problems," he said.