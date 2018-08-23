Add a little spice to your life with our herbs

GREEN THUMB: Trish Cahill from Benaraby Junction Nursery says herbs are a popular plant for those with a green thumb.

GREEN THUMB: Trish Cahill from Benaraby Junction Nursery says herbs are a popular plant for those with a green thumb. Matt Taylor GLA220818HERB

NOT many people know that you can eat marigolds, but Benaraby Junction Nursery's Trish Cahill does.

"I have a lot of customers who eat them," she said.

"I haven't tried them yet, but I have eaten nasturtiums."

Ms Cahill said most people prefer to eat the regular varieties of herbs.

"Rosemary, chives, mint, coriander, spring onions, oregano and tarragon are still very popular," she said.

"Cooking shows like to encourage people to grow their own herbs at home.

"Parents also like to buy them for their kids on weekends or projects during school holidays.

"They're good starter plants because they're fairly hardy.

Ms Cahill said herbs will grow in most climates.

"They only need half a day of sun and a good slow release fertiliser.

"Micro herbs are quite popular too.

"Particularly with renters, because they're light and easy to move."

She said herbs had other uses other than adding spice to food.

"They can be used in cosmetics, as medicine, pot-pourri or as a nice centrepiece," Ms Cahill said.

"We've hardly scratched the surface on how useful they are."

This week The Observer's My Little Seed Garden Collection will run over a 15-day period from Sunday August 26 to September 9.

Readers can collect a new and complete growing kit each day for 15 days featuring popular seeds including tomatoes, spinach, basil, oregano and mint.

Readers will receive a FREE My Little Seed Garden growing tray, plus their first basil seed kit when they buy the paper.

For the subsequent 14 days, you can purchase a new seed kit each day for $2.50, with a newspaper purchase.

Each day's product includes a growing pot, soil and seeds.

You just need to add water!