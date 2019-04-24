Menu
Adrian Burragubba from the Wangan and Jagalingou traditional ownersoutside the Federal Court in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Darren England
News

Adani’s bid to bankrupt traditional owner hits court

by Vanda Carson
24th Apr 2019 12:10 PM
INDIAN mining giant Adani's bid to bankrupt a traditional land owner who fought to stop its $2 billion Carmichael mine in the courts will be heard next month, three days before the Federal election.

The Adani Mining case against Wangan and Jagalingou traditional owner and lead spokesman Adrian Burragubba, from Woolloongabba, was briefly mentioned in the Federal Court in Brisbane this morning before Registrar Michael Buckingham.

The case was adjourned for hearing on May 15 after a solicitor for Adani told the court that he was waiting on an affidavit from process servers who had served Burragubba with a creditor's petition.

The company alleges that Mr Burragubba owes them $637,960 after the Federal Court and the Court of Appeal ordered he pay legal costs of failed fights against the miner.

Outside court Adani has previously been reported as saying it will donate the cash to charity.

adani carmichael mine court

