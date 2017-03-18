Adani won't abandon project, despite famous Aussies' calls

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk meet at the Port of Townsville.

ADANI have "categorically rejected" a letter urging it to abandon the proposed Carmichael coal project.

The letter, signed by a group of prominent Australians including Greg and Ian Chappell, Missy Higgins and Peter Garrett, was delivered to the Indian energy giant by the Australian Conservation Foundation's Geoff Cousins on Thursday.

It outlined their concerns that the mega-mine would exacerbate global warming and cause public health issues.

But Adani highlighted it had passed rigorous environmental assessments and claimed it would "create enormous social and economic value for both the countries of Australia and India".

"We have received a letter today from Mr. Geoffrey Cousins of ACF, whose legal challenge against the planned Carmichael coal mine has been dismissed by the Australian courts," Adani said.

"We categorically reject such motivated letters of representation by a very small group of 76 misled people.

"The planned mine in Australia has been cleared after rigorous assessments and strict conditions over a period of seven years. The planned mine is supported fully by people of regional Queensland and their elected representatives who in turn represent millions of Australians.

"The planned mine will help in providing energy security to millions of Indians who are without electricity while creating thousands of jobs and economic benefits for the state of Queensland in particular, and Australia in general.

"It is a project which will create enormous social and economic value for both the countries of Australia and India."

Meanwhile, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and six Queensland mayors are in India meeting with Adani executives.