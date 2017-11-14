Adani support crucial as parents worry for FIFO working sons

CONTENTIOUS ISSUE: Lawrie and Carol Kyte want Adani's Carmichael Mine to go ahead.

WHEN Lawrie Kyte was handed a flyer for Queensland Labor he responded "we need that mine".

The Gladstone grandfather and his wife Carol said they would have voted for Labor for the first time, when pre-polling began yesterday, if the party supported the controversial Adani Carmichael mine.

It's because they're worried about the future job prospects for their two sons, Reece and Hayden, who work fly-in,-fly-out at the Wheatstone LNG project in Western Australia.

"Anyone who is going to turn down thousands of jobs is crazy," he said.

While the Gladstone grandparent's state election vote was determined by support for the mine, a University of the Sunshine Coast researcher said it wasn't mega projects like Adani's mine or the LNG boom in Queensland that regional towns needed.

John Cole, the executive director for the Institute for Resilient Regions, said the State Government needed to abandon "short term economic fixes" and focus on long-term visions featuring skills and enterprise training.

"Take away the temporary booms from construction and other short-term jobs, and the overall employment growth is no better than before the global financial crisis," Mr Cole said in a column for The Conversation.

Mr Cole warned mega-project sugar highs, such as the $70 billion investment to build three LNG plants at Curtis Island, weakened social and economic resilience in regional towns.

"Gladstone is already the pin-up of the construction boom-bust development model," he said. "The port city boasts a highly trained workforce ... still, it waits on the next big mining construction boom."

Queensland Labor leader Annastacia Palaszczuk divided voters when she announced she would veto any government financial support for Adani's Carmichael Mine.

Not satisfied with state or national governments, former industry worker Mr Kyte said politicians needed to re-engage with their regions and voters.

"You can say something corny like you want a representative for the community, but we need something more than that."