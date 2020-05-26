Adani sets record straight on ‘44,000 pools’ water report

WATER: The Carmichael Mine can only pump from the Suttor River when it is in flood, Adani says. Pictured is the Suttor River. Picture: Christine Carlisle

ADANI has hit back at water usage claims by an anti-coal group after an expert hydrological report published water estimates for 11 proposed mines.

The report, written by Brisbane-based OD Hydrology, found 11 proposed mines in the Galilee Basin – including Adani’s Carmichael Mine – could have a combined water use demand of more than 340 metric tonnes.

Lock the Gate Alliance said this equated to about 44,000 Olympic swimming pools’ worth of water each year.

The group’s Queensland spokeswoman Ellie Smith said the new analysis would have landholders throughout the Belyando and Suttor river catchments concerned about how these mines might impact their businesses.

An Adani Mining spokeswoman said the Carmichael Mine would not take groundwater from the Great Artesian Basin, and could only pump from the Suttor River when it is in flood and when farmers have taken what they need.

WATER: The Carmichael Mine can only pump from the Suttor River when it is in flood, Adani says. Pictured is the Suttor River. Picture: Coast and Country

“Adani’s water licence enables it to take a maximum of 12.5GL of water per year from the Suttor River under these conditions, which is equal to one per cent of the annual water flow available in the Suttor River catchment,” she said.

“Adani does not have access to free, unlimited water. Like other industrial users, we will pay for the water we use.”

Adani’s groundwater management plan was finalised and approved by both the Australian and Queensland government’s almost 12 months ago, after an eight-year approvals process.

There are more than 270 conditions within the mine approvals to protect the natural environment and more than 100 of those relate to groundwater.

Only six of the 11 Galilee Basin mines noted in the hydrological report are approved, or have a moderate to high likelihood of being approved.

Progress on the Adani Carmichael Mine.

These include China Stone, Alpha, Galilee Coal Project, Kevin’s Corner and South Galilee.

The Daily Mercury contacted the proponents of these projects for comment, but did not receive a response by deadline.

Ms Smith said farmers had already been through enough from the drought and fires.

Jericho grazier Bruce Currie said it was “astonishing” that the planned mines were being assessed without their cumulative water requirements being taken into account.

“It is mind boggling that governments have given such little thought to what the cumulative impact of these mines will do to the region’s water supply,” Mr Currie said.