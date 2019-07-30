Adani protesters shut down Brisbane site

A GROUP of anti-Adani protesters are blockading another industrial site in Brisbane.

The group has formed a blockade across what it believes is another Meales site - Specialised Concrete Pumping - after previously stopping trucks at the Meales' Windsor site last week. Specialised Concrete Pumping says it has no affiliation either with Meales or Adani.

On site also are the French film crew who were arrested in North Queensland who remain shocked at having been arrested last week.

One of the protesters said they approached the company Specialised Concrete Pumping to advise them of their action today and to confirm their Adani connections but said they were subsequently locked out by "the General Manager".

Specialised Concrete Pumping has closed its internal gates minutes ago with a worker also being prevented from driving in.

Protest spokeswoman Miree Le Roy said the Pinkenba company "needed to understand they were contributing" to climate change.

Anti-Adani protesters form a blockade at the Brisbane site owned by Specialised Concrete Pumping.

She said protesters were pleased to have the French film crew present this morning.

"I was stunned and amazed that police would arrest journalists," she said

Ms Le Roy said protesters understood concerns of north Queenslanders.

"We know it (our actions) is agitating people in the regions and we understand why but our elected representatives don't understand we can't keep doing things the way they have been ... government is choosing not to listen."