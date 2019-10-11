Adani opportunities still on the horizon for Gladstone

ADANI Mining CEO Lucas Dow expects coal to come out of its Carmichael mine by the middle of 2021.

Mr Dow was one of 12 speakers at yesterday’s GEA Conference and provided an update on Adani’s operations since its controversial mine was given the green light in June.

It’s been a long 12 months since Mr Dow last attended the GEA Conference.

He told the conference Adani was “getting on with it” with about 150 people currently working at the site.

Adani expects to create 1500 jobs throughout the construction period during the next two years. Adani’s two main hubs will be in Rockhampton and Townsville but Mr Dow said Gladstone was still well positioned to benefit from the project.

“Gladstone’s strength is the likes of civil contractors, heavy engineering and fabrication,” Mr Dow said.

“The proximity to Rocky is also a benefit as well. We want to see benefits spread throughout the regions and not just betting on a single region or town.”

Mr Dow encouraged potential tenderers to keep using the Adani Australia jobs portal and to remain patient about the prospect of opportunities.

“If you’re a regional business you’re streets in front of everyone else,” he said.

“While we’ve let some of the larger contracts in, those companies will be looking for subbies as well so people shouldn’t become disheartened if it hasn’t flowed right now.

“We’re in it for the long haul and that’s what we’re looking for from our partners as well.”

Mr Dow also rubbished suggestions Adani was planning to use autonomous vehicles at Carmichael.

“It’s complete mythology — we absolutely have no plans to use automonous trucks or autonomy in any general sense,” he said.