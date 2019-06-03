Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle
Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle
Politics

Trad ups ante in defence of Adani

by Jessica Marszalek
3rd Jun 2019 5:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEPUTY Premier Jackie Trad has taken to Facebook to defend her Government against a two-pronged attack over Adani.

Ms Trad made a lengthy post reflecting on Federal Labor's loss and listing the Palaszczuk's environmental credentials as she promises it is also committed to job security and economic stability.

"We all have an obligation to act on climate change, but pointing the finger at one community and saying, 'You are the reason this is happening' didn't get us anywhere," she said.

Ms Trad, who may lose her inner-city seat to the Greens at next year's election, said Labor didn't do enough to convince regional Queenslanders Labor was as serious about protecting their jobs as they were about climate change.

Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle
Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle

It comes after last week's signing off on Adani's Black-Throated Finch management plan, which was met with white-hot anger from environmental groups.

"The Carmichael mine has become the ultimate political weapon," Me Trad wrote.

"For those opposed to the mine it has taken on the status of the only test of commitment to action on climate change.

"For those supportive of the mine this project is the only proof of a commitment to resource sector jobs in regional Queensland communities.

"Both arguments are exaggerated and wrong."

The post also follows Stop Adani and Greens candidate Ben Pennings promising "mass civil resistance" to the mine in coming weeks.

"There is an easy way and a hard way ahead for Queensland Labor," he wrote on Facebook.

"I hope they take the easy way."

More Stories

Show More
adani deputy premier jackie trad jackie trad queensland

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Next generation takes the lead at this years Ecofest

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Next generation takes the lead at this years Ecofest

    News Central Queensland's largest environmental awareness event wows thousands.

    • 3rd Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Car show for kids as community opens its heart

    premium_icon Car show for kids as community opens its heart

    News The event raised much needed money and awareness for HeartKids.

    • 3rd Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    PHOTOS: Action hot off the track for winter race day

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Action hot off the track for winter race day

    News Were you snapped by our photographer trackside this weekend?

    • 3rd Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Rattling the tin helps RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter

    premium_icon Rattling the tin helps RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter

    News Motorcycling group help raise vital funds

    • 3rd Jun 2019 5:00 AM