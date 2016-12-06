29°
Adani FIFO-base to create jobs, jobs, and more jobs

6th Dec 2016 9:07 AM
SIX open cut mines, five underground mines and a 300km rail line: it's a formula to create up to 4000 jobs a year over the next 25 years.

Adani will today announce the creation of 500 white collar jobs to kickstart its massive $21 billion Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin.

TODAY | Adani's new 'operational hub' revealed

It's being described as the best Christmas present the Queensland Government could ever receive with jobs for Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Bowen and beyond.

Rockhampton is expected to be announced as a hub for fly in, fly out workers, meaning about 1500 locals jobs, Australian Regional Media has been told.

But the massive coal project has infuriated green groups who have accused both the federal and state governments of selling out future generations who, they say, face more extreme weather events, including bushfires under a coal-powered world.

TODAY | Adani's new 'operational hub' revealed today!

'Jobs, jobs and more jobs': Adani search for CQ workers

Indian energy giant Adani will set up its regional headquarters in Townsville, as well as service centres in Mackay, Bowen and Rockhampton.

Earthworks are expected to kick off in the first half of next year.

The first stage is expected to cost a whopping $7 billion with Adani already spending $3.3 billion.

The company may secure a $1 billion loan from the federal government, something that has incensed the Greens, particularly with renewed talk in Canberra about climate change policies.

The Turnbull government's newly-established Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund could approve a 50 per cent concessional loan for the rail project.

IN OTHER NEWS TODAY | Anger over FIFO workers lures LNG plants to local jobs talks

But Adani spokesman Ron Watson told Fairfax that while such a subsidy could fast-track the project and underpin about 1500 jobs, it was not a prerequisite for the crucial rail line to proceed.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she will be seeking an 'ironclad guarantee' from Adani that Queenslanders will be given the first opportunity to secure the jobs.

Already, regional centres like Gladstone and Mackay have been reeling from the loss of mining jobs.

Townsville is dealing with an unemployment rate of more than 10% - something that no doubt sparked Labor's decision to commit to the building of a stadium to provide desperately needed jobs there.

The Adani mine's operational workforce will peak at 3800 workers.

It is expected to ­remain above 3400 for an ­extended period.

The railway to carry coal to the coast will need about 1400 workers and the construction project will also need more than 1000 workers.

Minister Minister Anthony Lynham said Tuesday's announcement would give hope to regional Queensland.

"We want people from central and north Queensland to have first pick (of the jobs)," Dr Lynham told the Courier-Mail.

Adani has made a commitment to not have overseas workers on 457 visas because of the huge number of skilled workers available in Australia.

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls agreed, saying Labor had been 'dragged kicking and screaming to give these approvals to the Adani mine'.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk has to guarantee 100 per cent of the jobs from this project are given to Queenslanders."

Dr Lynham maintained the mine could operate without impacting on the Great Barrier Reef, something of enormous environmental and economic value for Queensland.

The entire project, which will be operated mostly by fly-in, fly-out workers, is expected to produce up to 40 million tonnes of coal a year.

There will also be an airport for 150-seat planes and up to 700 flights a year and an accommodation village of up to 3500 people for the fly-in, fly-out workforce.

Gladstone Observer

adani adani carmichael mine project adani coal mine gladstone gladstone region

Adani FIFO-base to create jobs, jobs, and more jobs

