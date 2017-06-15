Adani coal mine: Abbot Point terminal review decided

A REVIEW to prevent Adani beginning the expansion of the Abbot Point Coal Terminal has been denied.

The expansion is needed to service Adani's sprawling $21.7 billion Carmichael Coal mine, an expansion that Brisbane Supreme Court has this morning ruled was given lawful State Government approval.

While the government has assured concerned citizens the proposals will undergo some of the strictest conditions ever required of such a project, detractors are not convinced.

Whitsunday Residents Against Dumping spokeswoman Sandra Williams said outside the court the loss was like a 'body blow'.

She is spokeswoman for the group who mounted the challenge with the Environmental Defenders Officer.

Ms Williams said the group was deeply concerned about the state of the reef and was compelled to act in the public interest as a result.

Ms Williams said recent mass coral bleaching events had made it clear the reef was in real jeopardy, and the terminal would have a further 'disastrous impact', 'removing sea grass beds' and 'creating a shipping super highway on the reef'.

She said recent surveys had revised up coral mortality estimates on the reef, as climate change and warming sea temperatures posed a threat to the health of corals and the 70,000 jobs that depend on them.

As a grandmother and local resident who has worked in the tourism industry, she had hoped the court would find the expansion of the coal port was unlawful.



"With coral dying before our very eyes, Adani is still seeking to open up the biggest coal mine in Australia's history which risks being a nail in the coffin for the Great Barrier Reef," she said.



It's proposed the construction of the terminal would create about 300 jobs in the region in its first stages, and about 450 in its second stage, with nearly 500 people indirectly employed as a result.



Many locals believe this would be a boon to the region, struggling under the crippling coal down turn.



The Central Queensland mine would include six open-cut pits and five underground mines across an area five times the size of Sydney Harbour.

The expansion would allow Adani to export about 70 million tonnes of additional coal.



Adani has been contacted for comment.