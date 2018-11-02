Adani boss says Gladstone will have role to play

GLADSTONE will have an opportunity to tap into the construction phase of Adani's proposed Carmichael coal mine as the mining giant confirmed it's "not too far away" from commencing the project.

Sixty representatives from Gladstone industry had the chance to hear from Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow yesterday as he spoke at an Industry Update Breakfast hosted by Gladstone Engineering Alliance.

"Effectively we're getting all our ducks in a row so the moment we announce finance we'll be ready to mobilise," Mr Dow said.

"We are close on finance so we're not too far away from that. We are effectively staging the ramp-up of the mine and allowing us to break the mine and financing down to bite-sized chunks.

"On top of that, and what we are really excited about, it's going to allow us to probably increase the local content in terms of engineering works and so forth."

While Rockhampton and Townsville will be the main beneficiaries of the mine in the form of FIFO hubs, Mr Dow expects Gladstone companies and workers to be called upon.

"We certainly expect that during peak construction for both the mine and the rail there'll be opportunities for engineering houses and so forth to be able to provide those professional services.

"Clearly Gladstone has a long history of being able to provide a skilled workforce and expertise around engineering and construction activities, as seen during the LNG projects, so we expect to be able to tap into that when the demand comes and the requirements are there," he said.

"During peak construction we'll need to pull more broadly and talking with Townsville and Rocky, similarly they don't want to see a boom-bust mentality, so effectively we'd like to broaden the load for construction and see regional Queensland benefit as a whole and be able to share the spoils."

Supplied photo of site clearing at the Carmichael mine site. Adani Aust

GEA acting chief executive officer Julie Gelder said companies need to register with online portal EconomX to see the list of Adani's projects.

"GEA are already working with the EconomX platform people to make sure we can get our members registered so that they can take advantage of the work packages," Ms Gelder said.

"The exciting thing to come out of today is about having a different approach from having a mega-mine and breaking it into a much smaller process.

"The mine eventually still will be as large as they talked about but it's going to be a staged approach.

"It was great (Lucas) could come to Gladstone because we don't want to be the forgotten town on the fringe of the footprint where Adani will be getting workers and suppliers from."