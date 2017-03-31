30°
News

Adani boss promises Carmichael will happen

Geoff Egan
| 31st Mar 2017 2:46 PM
Brisbane protesters outside the Hilton where Adani Mining CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj promised the Carmichael mine would be funded.
Brisbane protesters outside the Hilton where Adani Mining CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj promised the Carmichael mine would be funded.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CARMICHAEL is happening, and it is just the beginning.

That is the message from Adani's head of operation in Australia.

Speaking at a Committee for Economic Development of Australia event in Brisbane on Friday, Adani Mining chief executive officer Jeyakumar Janakaraj said the company was committed to early work on the railway and mine beginning this year.

His speech attracted protests from anti-mining groups outside the Brisbane Hilton where the lunch was held.

Mr Janakaraj said his goal was not just to build the massive central Queensland Carmichael mine to export coal to India but to "open up" the Galilee basin to greater economic development.

"We've got this fabulous resource in Carmichael to open up the Galilee Basin. It is a long-term process, it is not just about Carmichael," he said.

"The Galilee Basin is about regional economic development. For new projects, anything and everything needs infrastructure and that's what Adani is about."

Mr Janakaraj also dismissed concerns Adani was struggling to find backers to fund the multibillion-dollar project.

"This project will get funded and this project will go ahead," he said.

Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury
Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury Chris Lees

Mr Janakaraj said by 2025 Carmichael would make up only 30% of Adani's operations in Australia - pointing to the development of a solar power plant at Moranbah and an investment in Australian agriculture.

He said Adani already exported about 1 million tonnes of pulses from Australia to India and planned to increase that.

But Brisbane anti-Carmichael protestor Jude Garlick said she was concerned the mine would impact central Queensland groundwater and the Great Barrier Reef.

"Over 1200 people packed out the Brisbane City Hall on Monday to learn how they can be part of the campaign to stop Adani. Our determination is fierce, and we're here today to tell Adani that will fight, and we will win," she said.

Central Queensland farmer and anti-Carmichael protester Bruce Currie said he had just returned from India and spoken to people who lived near Adani's operations in its home country.

"I am highly concerned about Queensland's water security and even more so since meeting farmers in Adani's home state of Gujarat," Mr Currie said.

But Mr Janakaraj said to oppose the mine was to oppose central Queensland workers and millions of Indians who needed power.

"Anybody who thinks this project is going to stop, you are telling people living in regional Queensland to stop living there and you are telling millions of Indians to live without energy," he said.

Topics:  adani carmichael coal mine bruce currie galilee basin jeyakumar janakaraj jude garlick

'Closed indefinitely': Gladstone store's flood pain

'Closed indefinitely': Gladstone store's flood pain

THE down pour that left turned many of Gladstone's roads into rivers has left many stores worse for wear.

Flood damage forces renter out

HARD SPOT: Toni Aldworth in her laundry at her Clinton rental. Ms Aldworth is moving to Mount Larcom after flood damaged the home.

Tough break for unemployed mum.

Region eligible for disaster assistance

Madi Kadel, 13 at the front of her grand parents home at Barney Point.

Government assistance available after deluge

Adani boss promises Carmichael will happen

Brisbane protesters outside the Hilton where Adani Mining CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj promised the Carmichael mine would be funded.

Adani Mining boss promises Carmichael is just the start

Local Partners

Family affair for CQUniversity graduates

Mother and daughter amongst 70 CQU graduates.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Workshop to provide chance for regional artists

Julie Chesterman and Viv Fiedler show off some of the artwork by Judy Drew.

ONE of Australia's finest artists will run a workshop in May.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Ricky Gervais defends shocking joke

ARE dead babies funny? Colourful British comedian Ricky Gervais has doubled down on a gag that had bereaved parents horrified, saying no topic is off limits.

Ricky Gervais slammed for dead baby joke

Sorry, not sorry — Ricky Gervais has defended his joke about dead babies.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.

AS THE new season draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Frozen’s original ending was much darker

Disney’s hit movie Frozen nearly turned out very, very differently.

IF THE original script had gone ahead, Frozen would have been grim.

Spacious Family Home with a Pool!!!

30 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

Situated in the family friendly suburb of Sun Valley, we are proud to present to you 30 Sun Valley Road. Set back from the street on a fully fenced 607m2(approx.)...

Double Delight - On Acreage!

179 Chamberlain Road, Burua 4680

House 5 3 14 AUCTION

Situated on approximately 48.56 hectares (or approx. 120 acres) this delightful property has a lot to offer. There are two separate residences located on the...

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $265,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

Prime Industrial Land in South Gladstone

9 Ganley Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial 2,484m2 compacted and fully fenced Wide Street Access Vacant Possession Excellent space ... $250,000 plus...

2,484m2 compacted and fully fenced Wide Street Access Vacant Possession Excellent space to store/park large machinery. Design and construct your new premises For...

Acreage, serenity, freedom close to town!

28 Carthurbie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 7 $594,000

This is perfect acreage! Why spend time and money travelling out of town, when everything you need from a rural block is right here 5 minutes from Kin Kora. This...

Your Inner City Lifestyle Awaits!

72 Lord Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 6 $380,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this inner City property where your family will delight in the sheer convenience of living...

Often wanted but rarely available !! That is the case of land with highway frontage in Calliope.

48 Stirrat Street, Calliope 4680

Residential Land Raine and Horne Gladstone are delighted to be marketing 48 Stirrat St, ... $200,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are delighted to be marketing 48 Stirrat St, Calliope For Sale. This level 1,872m2 allotment has full frontage to the Dawson Highway...

OVER 100M2 OF RIVER FRONTAGE... RURAL LIFE STYLE FOR THE FAMILY

12 Riverview Drive, River Ranch 4680

5 2 2 EXPRESSIONS OF...

Are you looking to relocate your family for a life style change? Then look no further... this is the property for you! Bring your boat, bring your jet ski and...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $209,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Gladstone's population drops for the first time in ten years

DOWNTURN: ABS population figures reveal a slight drop in Gladstone's population.

ABS statistics show effect of resources downturn.

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!