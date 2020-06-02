Adani awards biggest contract yet for Carmichael Project

POWERING FORWARD: Adani Australia has now awarded over $1 billion in contracts for the Carmicael Coal Mine and Rail Project.

MONEY is pouring into Central Queensland thanks to Adani Australia awarding its largest construction contract to date for its Carmichael Coal Mine and Rail Project.

The lucky beneficiary this time was Queensland-based company BMD, that was awarded a contract exceeding $350 million to deliver civil construction works for the rail network.

This comes just days after Rockhampton company Stresscrete landed a significant contract with Adani, worth more than $9 million, to manufacture girders and supply concrete culverts for the rail project.

Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow said Adani was delivering jobs and economic stimulus to regional Queensland at a time it was needed most, taking the total value of contracts awarded to more than $1 billion.

During the rail construction phase about 200km of rail track will be constructed comprised of 26,417 tonnes of steel and 319,000 sleepers - both of which are being supplied by Australian companies.

The works will include more than 460 culverts, 17 bridges over waterways, two road over rail bridges, 68 railway crossings and local road upgrades.

Mr Dow said BMD was a proud Queensland company and Adani was thrilled to have it on board and delivering the largest package of works awarded on the project.

"As people will already know BMD has operated in North Queensland for more than 25 years, with Townsville forming their regional base for delivery of this contract," Mr Dow said.

"The civil construction of the rail network is being delivered in two parts - BMD will complete one section and we recently announced Martinus as our other civil rail contract partner.

"The civil components of the BMD contract include the delivery of earthworks, drainage, bridges, rail camp construction and associated road upgrades.

"Importantly, this work package will deliver approximately 600 jobs, which is big win for regional Queensland workers."

BMD Group executive director of operations Scott Power said BMD was proud to continue to support regional Queensland through key infrastructure projects such as the Carmichael Rail

Network.

"At a time when jobs across the country are hard to come by, this project is generating much

needed employment opportunities for locals and locally based suppliers in north and central

Queensland," Mr Power said.

"The award of this contract is recognition of the capability and capacity of Australian contractors and provides a boost for our teams, supply chain and the communities in which we operate.

"With expertise developed over more than 40 years in business, BMD has established a proven reputation for the successful delivery of complex projects while adhering to rigorous regulatory and approval processes.

"The project aligns with our core capability and we are extremely proud to be delivering certainty in such uncertain times through construction of a significant package of civil works related to the Carmichael Rail Network."

An Adani spokesperson said they now had more than 500 people currently working on our project. "Workers have also started to move into the first of our three temporary rail accommodation camps," the spokesperson said. "The three temporary rail camps combined will deliver an additional 1,200 beds for the project workforce. "We remain on track to create more than 1,500 direct jobs during the construction and ramp up of our project and some further 6,750 indirect jobs."

Mr Dow was keen to reassure the community that the construction of Adani's Carmichael Mine and Rail project was continuing with strict measures in place to manage the risk of the COVID-19 virus.

"We're following all advice from Queensland Health and the Federal Government and doing all we can to keep our people and the community safe," Mr Dow said.

"We also understand how important it is to continue our operations where safe and practicable to provide certainty of employment for our staff, contractors and the thousands of people across north and central Queensland who indirectly rely on our project for their livelihoods.

"Health and safety remains our first priority and we have adapted our operations in order to keep people in work and continue to provide new job opportunities. We remain on track to create more than 1500 direct jobs during the construction and ramp up of our project and some further 6750 indirect jobs."

